Ole Miss Receives Commitment From OL Kenneth Boston | Rebels Recruiting Tracker
The Ole Miss Rebels have their sights set on a productive season in 2024, but the world of recruiting never stops.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff have already secured some strong commitments in this cycle, including some from within the state of Mississippi. While the drama unfolds between now and signing day, we'll keep you up-to-date here.
Check back with this tracker often as we follow the construction of the Rebels' 2025 recruiting class.
JUNE 7 UPDATE
The Ole Miss Rebels received their 10th commitment of the 2025 class this week in the form of offensive lineman Kenneth Boston.
Boston suits up for River Oaks School in Louisiana, and he immediately committed to the Rebels when he received his first SEC offer. You can view his announcement on social media here.
The offensive lineman is not rated by most major outlets, but after competing at an Ole Miss camp, he seemingly drew the attention of the coaching staff and decided to commit. He is the Rebels' second commitment from the state of Louisiana, joining three-star edge rusher Corey Amos.
MAY 10 UPDATE
Another Ole Miss target has revealed his planned commitment date as four-star defensive lineman Julian "Juju" Marks will pledge to a school on June 30 of this year. This follows the announcement from tight end DaSaahn Brame stating that he will commit on June 29, and both of these players are considering the Rebels.
Marks suits up for St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kansas), and he released his top eight schools on April 22. Alongside Ole Miss, Marks is reportedly considering the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Wisconsin Badgers, and Missouri Tigers.
MAY 9 UPDATE
Four-star tight end DaSaahn Brame announced his commitment date on Thursday, and he will pledge to a school on June 29 of this year.
Brame, a Derby (Kansas) High School product, will reportedly choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers this summer. He holds offers from a host of major programs entering his senior campaign, and he visited Ole Miss in April.
According to his page on MaxPreps, Brame had a massive junior campaign, hauling in 46 passes for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns as his Derby Panthers finished the year with a record of 11-2. Should he commit to Ole Miss, he would be another snag for Kiffin at that position in prep recruiting after landing Dillon Hipp in the 2024 class.