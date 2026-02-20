Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators Among Teams to Watch for Elite Safety

Winder (Ga.) four-star safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels for this spring as he navigates the contenders in his recruitment.

Tuggle checks in as the No. 1 safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with a myraid of schools on his radar as he solidifies visit plans for this offseason.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Tuggle made a splash as a freshman in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and 6 interceptions in 8 varsity contests against the top talent in the Peach State.

Fast forward to his sophomoer campaign last fall and the top-ranked safety logged 74 tackles (53 solo, 21 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, four interceptions, five pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Now, contenders are emerging after earning offers from the "Who's Who" in his recruitment with an unofficial visit schedule solidified as the Ole Miss Rebels look to make an impression.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Alabama Crimson Tide: March 9

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 12

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 17

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 24

- Texas Longhorns: March 26

- Nebraska Cornhuskers: March 27

- Florida State Seminoles: March 31

- Florida Gators: April 2

- Oregon Ducks: April 11

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits.



He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program.



VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

Golding and Co. sit among the nation's best on the unofficial visit list with a myriad of schools entering the race - including the hometown Georgia Bulldogs.

“I just like how he developed kids and puts them into the league and how they’re learning to really play football under him,” the 6-foot,180-pound safety prospect said. “(It also helps) that he played safety at Georgia.”

Now, all eyes are on Tuggles offseason as he navigates a rigorous unofficial visit schedule with a myriad of programs looking to make an impact - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

