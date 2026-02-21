Stephen A. Smith Makes Massive Announcement for Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers

In front of a jam-packed SJB Pavilion on Thursday night, the Ole Miss Rebels dropped a 78-70 matchup to Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers with a star-studded list of celebrities in attendance.

From ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, it was a lively atmosphere in the Magnolia State with buzz swirling surrounding the showdown.

Smith’s journey to Oxford stemmed from critical comments he made about the town while former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made his departure to LSU.

“Let’s get this out of the way, now listen ladies and gentlemen, … the brothers ain’t trying to come to Oxford, Mississippi, for the most part,” Smith said on the Nov. 19 episode of First Take.

Since then, Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has continued chipping away at Smith in order to get him down to Oxford for a game day where she finally swayed him this week - making his way to town for the Rebels versus LSU Tigers clash.

“I went down to Ole Miss last night, had an absolute blast, treated first-class all the way, the hospitality was off the chain no doubt. I had a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful evening. … They wanted to make sure I recognized that times are different in Oxford, Mississippi,” Smith said during Friday morning’s First Take on ESPN.

“… They treated me great, gave me a standing ovation when I rolled in there. I didn’t deserve that, but they gave it to me anyway. Thank you so much. The hospitality that they showed me and my daughter, my baby girl Samantha who was in the house with me. It was a beautiful, beautiful experience.”

Smith continued by stating that he'll be back in town for the Ole Miss Rebels versus LSU Tigers showdown on Sept. 19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in what will be Kiffin's return to Oxford.

“Flau’jae (Johnson), listen, she’s special, you know how much love I’ve got for her – I wasn’t rooting for LSU, but I’m always rooting for her. … She opened, and they closed,” Smith continued.

“But Ole Miss is going to be alright. … They treated me phenomenally. I can’t thank them enough. First class all the way. And I’m going back when Lane Kiffin returns, I promised I’m going to come back for that game.”

Now, as the offseason months roll on, the countdown to Sept. 19 continues with another celebrity locking in his seats for the blockbuster SEC showdown.

