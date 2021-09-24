Ole Miss To Receive Official Visit From Major 2022 QB Prospect

Ole Miss has a strong class of 2022 currently committed to the program and Lane Kiffin's staff has yet to suffer a decommitment to date. But there is no quarterback on board, at least not yet.

Kiffin, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, and the staff moved towards new signal-caller targets in recent weeks, including USC commit Devin Brown and Cal de-commit, Justyn Martin.

Now, per 247sports, Brown has reportedly taken great interest in the Rebels program and has scheduled an official visit to Oxford for the Rebels SEC home opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Brown will also visit UCLA on October 2, when the Bruins face off against Arizona State.

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon star originally committed to Clay Helton, who was recently fired, nearly a calendar year ago on September 19, 2020.

Brown told SI All-American he remains on board with USC and will of course keep a close eye on the coaching search moving forward. Following the fall out of Helton being replaced by interim Donte Williams, the senior passer admitted he had not begun entertaining the positivity of other programs trying to get him to change his mind.

"I’m not one to make an emotional reaction," Brown said. "I haven’t even thought about that. Coaching changes are an unfortunate reality in college football..."

Two days after Helton's firing, Ole Miss had a new offer on the table.

As for why the Rebel staff is targeting Brown, it is a much easier scenario. The senior has posted better stats each of the last several years on Friday nights and he also put together one of the stronger offseasons on the camp scene in 2021, displaying a strong Elite 11 regional performance in Houston before finishing No. 4 among all Elite 11 finalists in Los Angeles, per SI All-American.

Brown also comes in as SI All-American's No. 14 overall quarterback in the 2022 class.

An Arizona native, Brown made the move to Corner Canyon to follow up USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart -- and he's off to a great start.

Not only has Brown commanded an offense to an undefeated stretch to start the season, extending one of the biggest win streaks in high school football into 2021, but he has been ultra-productive in the process. He has completed 102 of 141 pass attempts for 2,007 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Brown has even added six scores as a rusher in the small sample size, considering he doesn't play deep into games because of wide scoring margins.

The Chargers have outscored opponents 323-49 thus far.

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report on Brown below:

16. Devin Brown Vitals: 6'3", 190 pounds School: Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon Committed To: USC 2021 Stats: 2,007 pass yards, 74%, 23 TD, 7 INT Evaluating and placing Brown was a bit challenging due to the difference between what he showed on film and what he showed this spring and summer at various camps. Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game. He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the USC Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation. That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in the SI All-American rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.

