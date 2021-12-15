Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Virginia Athlete Tyler Banks Chooses Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

    D.J. Durkin's recruitment of Banks paid off in the end for the Rebels.
    Author:

    As the Early Signing Period continues to unfold, Ole Miss added another player to its docket of recruits on Wednesday in ATH Tyler Banks (Va.).

    Banks is out of Nottoway High School in Crewe, Virginia, and his announcement to join Ole Miss' recruiting class made its way onto social media on Wednesday morning.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    Banks measures in at 6'3, 235, and he is one of numerous athletes who entered the day uncommitted who have signed with Ole Miss. OL Flip Carswell flipped from Miami to the Rebels earlier in the day, and OL Cam East, a former Mississippi State commit, settled on Ole Miss as well.

    Recommended for You

    Ole Miss finished off its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021 and will be participating in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 against Baylor, seeking its first 11-win season total in program history as well. The Rebels are looking to carry this momentum from its on-field performance onto the recruiting trail, beginning with Wednesday's signees.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report for updates on the Early Signing Period.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter

    54313805-2023-4D27-A841-0D37FE7A4382
    Recruiting

    Virginia Athlete Tyler Banks Chooses Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

    20 seconds ago
    Cam East
    Recruiting

    Cam East, Former Miss. State Commit, Signs with Ole Miss

    2 hours ago
    Falentha Carswell
    Recruiting

    Offensive Lineman Flip Carswell Flips to Ole Miss on Early Signing Day

    3 hours ago
    091821-Lane Kiffin
    Football

    Live Tracker: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day

    18 minutes ago
    Matt Corral
    Football

    Matt Corral, Sam Williams Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

    16 hours ago
    090719_Arkansas_FB_005342_Cropped
    Football

    Ole Miss' Quentin Bivens and Sincere David Have Entered The Transfer Portal

    17 hours ago
    Matt Corral
    Football

    Ole Miss' Matt Corral and Sam Williams Plan to Play in Sugar Bowl

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17231366
    Football

    Ole Miss' Kiffin Named Finalist For Bear Bryant Coach of the Year

    20 hours ago