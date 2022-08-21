Skip to main content

2023 Prospect Ayden Williams Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

Top 2023 recruit Ayden Williams has announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
The college football regular season is less than two weeks away, and the Ole Miss Rebels are busy gearing up for the 2022 campaign.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is tied up with Training Camp at the moment, but college football recruitment stops for nothing, as one of the top prospects in the 2023 class recently announced his commitment to the Rebels.

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams committed to Ole Miss Sunday afternoon.

The 6-3, 195-pound receiver is rated as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Mississippi and the No. 24 wideout in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Williams is a massive get for the Rebels, as the Ridgeland, Miss., native received a total of 16 offers throughout his recruitment. Southeastern Conference programs such as the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, and LSU Tigers were high on Williams' list, but ultimately Ole Miss landed the big-play receiver. 

Williams is a pure athlete who has a knack for making eye-popping catches. He just needs to refine his route running.

Williams is the sixth four-star prospect Kiffin has landed from the 2023 recruitment class. Recruitment got off to a slow start under Kiffin when he was first hired at Ole Miss due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but it has since picked up, and the 2023 class is full of promising young talent.

