Ole Miss Out of Manning Sweepstakes? Arch Details Official Visit Plans

After much speculation, it appears that Ole Miss and Arch Manning will not join forces in 2023.

All signs seem to indicate that the Manning legacy will not continue at Ole Miss in 2023.

As John Garcia Jr. reported on Monday, Manning has seemingly narrowed his list of top schools, at least in terms of which ones he plans to visit moving forward. The story from Sports Illustrated tabs that Georgia, Texas and Alabama remain in the best shape to land the quarterback out of Isidore Newman (New Orleans), and that he is potentially planning other visits this year before his commitment.

Here's what Garcia had to say on Manning's ever-evolving list of schools.

Manning confirmed the three are the most likely programs to receive official visits, according to On3's Sam Spiegelman, other programs newer to the chase for the most famous football recruit in the land could also get him on campus. It includes in-state LSU and Florida, a pair of coaching staffs that have each had multiple assistant coaches on new regimes having recruited Manning dating back to previous stops. While those trips aren't locked in, either would be big in the recruitment considering he hasn't been to either school under Brian Kelly or Billy Napier, respectively. The SEC pair has work to do to contend, per SI Sources, but a puncher's chance in the race for a potentially generational quarterback is worth pursuit.

Manning plans, as of now, to pull the trigger on an official commitment sometime this fall.

“It’s kind of getting closer," Manning told Spiegelman. "I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

Pair Manning's potential visit list (absence of Ole Miss included) with the fact that the Rebels recently landed a 2023 signal caller in Marcel Reed, and it appears that Ole Miss and the young quarterback have somewhat agreed to part ways.

This probably won't go over well for Ole Miss fans who have created signs stating "We Want Arch," but coming off a 10-win season and a Sugar Bowl berth will likely salve that pain, for the time being.

