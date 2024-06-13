Rebels Chasing Multiple Potential 5-Stars This Year | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss going after a ton of talent in the high school market, and Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. are working to build an offensive unit that rivals the 2019 Alabama Crimson Tide.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about two players who have visited recently, starting with 247Sports five-star Jerome Myles who is already an Ole Miss Rebels commit. Another player is Winston Watkins from South Florida and cousin of Sammy Watkins who visited Ole Miss last week.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the two Mississippi prospects who Lane Kiffin is all over in this recruiting cycle with Caleb Cunningham being first. This is an interesting target and a hard-to-read prospect. The last is a flip candidate that Lane Kiffin is working hard on in Deuce Knight, The Notre Dame Fighting Irish commitment is looking like a flip candidate per Zach Berry after he was at OT7. Notre Dame will try to lock him down this weekend on his official visit before he goes to the Elite 11.
