Scouting Ole Miss Commitment Neeo Avery

The Ole Miss Rebels secured their seventh commitment with edge defender Neeo Avery. The long-armed pass rusher is a welcome addition to the Rebels’ 2023 recruiting class because of his broad array of skills.

First off, watching Avery just walk up to the line of scrimmage is a good sign. His arms, as noted above, are truly long. That cannot be taught, and it’s one of the primary terms that college coaches use for good reason.

Even if Avery is not in a great position, his length can help him make a play. That’s what college coaches want to see. Next, it’s an old-school approach that helps the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel prospect.

Effort. Watching Avery chase down plays from behind displays his natural mentality to make a play no matter if the ball carrier comes to him or goes away from him. Once at Ole Miss, the coaching staff for the Rebels is going to enjoy seeing Avery’s overall effort.

Helping him reach the football would be speed. Despite being listed at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, Avery’s ability to run in the open field is good. He’s also quick off the snap which allows him to attack offensive tackles with a speed rush or other pass rush move.

One other key trait to mention is physicality. Avery likes to be involved in the scrum in the middle of the pile, i.e., attack downhill runs and take on big running backs. That’s a good sign for his future. Avery still has areas to improve to help him grow and progress as an overall edge defender.

Most importantly, he needs more time in the weight room; that’s expected for a defensive end/outside linebacker headed to the SEC West. Few true freshmen playing in the front seven are ready for significant immediate playing time at a school like Ole Miss.

If Avery can add 10 or 15 pounds of muscle between now and the fall of 2023, however, he could be a player that makes an impact for the Rebels. He has a year to make the strength gains needed to play early, so there’s reason for optimism that Avery will be able to do just that.

Overall, this is an intriguing and exciting football prospect that the Rebels landed out of Maryland.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.