Rebels Land JUCO Defensive Tackle Over FSU, Arkansas, Miss. State and Others

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just keeps landing commitments.

Capping what's been a big three days for the Rebels, JUCO defensive tackle Isaiah Iton has committed to Ole Miss, he announced on his Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3, 290 pound product of the state of Texas, Iton played his freshman year at Northern Colorado before transferring to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas for his sophomore season. Choosing the Rebels on Sunday, he also held offers from Florida State, Mississippi State, Arkansas and others. 

He's unranked by all recruiting services, but his offers and size show what type of a prospect he is out of junior college. 

Iton's commitment caps what has been a big three days for Ole Miss. The Rebels also landed SI All-American finalist Luke Altmyer, a quarterback out of Starkville, and Biloxi safety/athlete Elijah Sabbatini both on Friday. 

With the opening of the national signing window less than two weeks away, Lane Kiffin and Co. are starting to heat up. Iton now marks the 16th commitment for the Class of 2021, the third in three days. 

