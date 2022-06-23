Skip to main content

Rebels Legacy Arch Manning Commits to Texas Longhorns

The grandson of Archie Manning will be heading to the Big 12.

The Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a major recruiting loss, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

With the commitment of Manning, the Longhorns now secured not just the biggest recruit in the 2023 class, but the biggest in program history.

Manning is the unanimous No. 1 recruit across all major recruiting services and is tied with Vince Young as the highest-rated recruit ever signed by the Longhorns per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his three seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, Manning has led the Greenies to the playoffs each year, including two consecutive state semi-final appearances.

Manning completed 194 of 296 passes in his freshman season for 2,428 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions.

In a COVID-shortened sophomore season, he completed 146 of 219 passes for 1,922 yards and 21 scores with seven interceptions and ran 38 times for 274 yards and eight scores.

And in his most recent season as a junior, Manning was a dynamo again, completing 148 of 228 passes for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to just four interceptions, while rushing 41 times for 381 yards and seven touchdowns.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Arch
Recruiting

Rebels Legacy Arch Manning Commits to Texas Longhorns

By The Grove Report Staff19 seconds ago
USATSI_18578935
Baseball

Ole Miss Falls to Arkansas, Deciding Game Set for Thursday

By John Macon Gillespie4 hours ago
USATSI_17241313
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Players to Watch Versus Ole Miss in Week 3

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
Sam_Williams_Cowboys
Football

Former Ole Miss Defensive End Sam Williams Learning From Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Micah Parsons

By Ben King20 hours ago
gaddis
Baseball

Omaha Preview: Rebels Turn to John Gaddis With CWS Finals Trip on the Line

By John Macon Gillespie22 hours ago
USATSI_18570004
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Set For Arkansas Rematch in Omaha

By John Macon GillespieJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17106028
Football

Georgia Tech Offensive Players to Watch Versus Ole Miss in Week 3

By The Grove Report StaffJun 21, 2022
IMG_2529F88E5D5B-1
Baseball

QUOTES: What the Rebels Said After Blowout of Arkansas in College World Series

By John Macon GillespieJun 21, 2022