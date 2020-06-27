Will the Recruiting Dead Period Extensions have Lingering Implications?

Yet again, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period.

Following a previous extension extending the dead periods through the end of July, the NCAA on Friday extended the recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 for all sports.

"The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis," the NCAA's announcement read. "A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur."

Initially, in response to the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the standard dead period was extended to May 31. It was then extended to June 30 and then July 31. Now, there will be a dead period through August.

In a typical offseason, mid-April through the end of May is the largest evaluation period, followed by a short quiet period then about a month-long dead period. We're now approaching months of dead periods.

Without a standard offseason of recruiting, it's difficult to imagine a standard recruiting schedule and calendar moving forward.

To me, this presents two obvious questions only the NCAA can answer:

Should there even be an early signing window? Will the NCAA allow more evaluation time or visits or recruiting trips once the dead period ends?

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, in a recent conference call, mentioned the potential opportunity of being able to put more coaches on the road to recruit during the season.

He also elaborated a lot on some of the issues with the only-virtual recruiting that's happening right now.

One of the more under-the-radar issues that coaches have to deal with comes with evaluation. Everything right now is happening strictly on tape. So many of these offers given out by teams and decisions made by coaches come without players and coaches having ever met in person. Obviously, this comes with it's own issues.

The questions stemming from all of these dead period extensions are far from answered. The NCAA clearly has to do something to give more recruiting time, both for teams and the recruits. How they will answer those questions are yet to come.

