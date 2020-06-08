The Grove Report
Top-50 Recruit Deion Colzie Names Ole Miss in His Top-10 Schools

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is right there for one of the top receivers in the recruiting class of 2021. 

Deion Colzie, the nation's No. 5 receiver, has named Ole Miss among his top-10 schools, he announced in a Tweet on Sunday. 

Formerly a Notre Dame commit, Colzie decommitted from the Irish back in March. A four-star recruit and the No. 45 ranked player in the nation according to the 247Composite scores, he is still considering Notre Dame but also named Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, and others alongside Ole Miss in that top-10. 

Interestingly enough, Ole Miss didn't even offer Colzie a scholarship until literally days ago on June 3. It took them only a handful of days recruiting to sneak into that top-10. 

Colzie, who plays his high school ball at Athens Academy in Athens, Ga., is understandably linked to likely play his college ball at hometown Georgia. 

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 193-pounds, Colzie ran a 4.56 40-yard dash with a 36.3-inch vertical jump at last year's The Opening Regional.

For Colzie's full highlight reel, see the video at the top of this story. 

