Top Pass Rusher Neeo Avery Commits to Ole Miss

The Ole Miss recruiting class added top-notch pass rusher, Neeo Avery, to the 2023 haul on Sunday afternoon.

He is the seventh overall prospect to pledge to Lane Kiffin and his program, as well as the fifth defensive prospect to be added to the fold.

Avery made his announcement via his Instagram account, picking the Rebels over pursuit from Maryland, Oregon and Kentucky.

He is the Rebels' second commitment of the weekend, joining fellow edge rusher Jamarious Brown, who committed on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound pass rusher was coveted nationally by programs such as Georgia, Florida, Arkansas, Miami, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Southern California among others.

He’s played standing up at an outside linebacker position during his time with Olney (Md.) Good Counsel, and he’s expected to continue in a similar role once he arrives in Oxford to play for the Rebels.

Avery’s frame is one that still has room for additional muscle mass to be added. Thus, he is a player that is capable of growing into a full-time defensive end instead of a hybrid linebacker-defensive end like he is now. That situation will play itself out once the Ole Miss strength staff has a chance to work with Avery and figure out what’s best for him and the Ole Miss program.

