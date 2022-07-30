Skip to main content

Ole Miss Week 8 Opponent Preview: Predictions for Rebels vs. LSU

Ole Miss goes into Death Valley to face LSU. Can the Rebels come away with a rivalry win on the road?

The Ole Miss Rebels will go into Tiger Stadium looking for their first win there since 2008, winning by a score of 31-13. Winning in Death Valley is one of the most difficult tasks that any college football program can take on.

LSU went 30-6 at home from 2012-2016, 25-6 from 2017-2021, and an overall 55-12 at home during that stretch. That’s a 82.1% winning percentage, and doing so while being a member of the SEC West.

That’s the task for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Going against newly hired LSU head coach Brian Kelly means competing against a squad introducing new schemes and concepts. That could play a factor in which team comes out victorious in this Magnolia Bowl matchup.

Here are the Grove Report staff member’s predictions for this year’s Ole Miss versus LSU game in Baton Rouge.

John Macon Gillespie

Going into Death Valley is never an easy task in college football, but in this point of the summer, I believe the Rebels have the better team entering the season.

It won't be easy, but by this point, Ole Miss should have a general idea of what its identity is for the 2022 season.

Ole Miss 31, LSU 28

Matt Galatzan

Death Valley is never an easy place to play, and as of this summer, the experience on the Ole Miss roster in that kind of environment is questionable.

I think the Rebels are the better team. I also think they have the better coach. But the question will be the quarterbacks, and the Rebels should have the edge there.

It’s close in the first half, but Ole Miss pulls away.

Ole Miss 34, LSU 17

Brian Smith

Which team’s quarterback comes out and performs well? Considering there’s no guarantee as to which quarterback will start for either team, another point needs to be made before making a prediction about that question or this contest.

Kelly is not known for producing quarterbacks. In fact, that’s his albatross. Just ask Notre Dame fans that watched their quarterbacks regress under his direction. Kiffin, however, is well known for being a quarterback guru. Edge to the Rebels.

Whether Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer behind center, three returning offensive line starters will lead the way. They will open up just enough room for running back Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV for the Rebels to rush for 135 yards and two scores.

The Ole Miss defense will struggle against the skill of LSU’s offense. Wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jack Bech will combine for over 200 yards and three touchdowns receiving on the night. It will not be enough.

LSU’s mediocre offensive line will struggle to consistently run the football and that will be another key factor that aids the Rebels.

Ole Miss 38, LSU 31

Ben King

After a favorable matchup versus the Auburn Tigers at home, the Ole Miss Rebels head to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers in Week 8. 

While the Tigers have one of the best home field advantages in college football, the Rebels will prevail in a close game. Expect big days on the ground from Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV. Ole Miss defensive linemen Cedric Johnson and Jared Ivey will also combine for at least four sacks.

Ole Miss 31, LSU 28

