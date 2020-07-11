The Grove Report
Top Uncommitted Players from Mississippi in the 2021 Recruiting Class

Nate Gabler

With four-star receiver Isaiah Brevard's commitment over this past holiday weekend, all but one of the four-star rated players in the state of Mississippi from the 2021 recruiting class have committed.

With eight weeks remaining until the scheduled started of the 2020 season, let's take a look at the rest of the uncommitted players within the state, and the odds Ole Miss lands each. 

Antonio Harmon (4-star WR. Kosciusko)

There's a solid chance that one month from today Harmon is the top-rated Rebel commit. However, the nation's No. 264 overall player according to the 247Composite, Harmon has his fair share of quality offers.

Harmon has been linked to Ole Miss for quite a while, having taken two unofficial visits in the past year to Oxford. However, his stock has been on the rise recently, having picked up a Texas offer in June. He also holds options from Georgia, Oregon and others. For his SI All-American highlight reel, see above. 

Ty Keyes (4-star Pro-style QB. Taylorsville

Ole Miss isn't all that interested in Keyes, as he laid out to The Grove Report in June. Despite his ranking, he's not really garnering much power-five attention. Auburn seems to be his best bet to stay in the SEC, but Louisiana and Nebraska seem to be the top suitors. 

MJ Daniels (3-star ATH. George County)

Daniels is an interesting case. The nation's No. 27 ranked athlete committed to Ole Miss last fall, but recently decommitted in June. 

However, just this past weekend he posted a photo on Twitter of himself in a Rebel uniform with an American flag. Daniels has also recently Tweeted out some of our Grove Report content on the Rebels. So maybe Ole Miss are is in front for Daniels? He also recently picked up Auburn and Georgia offers.

Jarquez Hunter (3-star RB. Neshoba Central)

Hunter is a bit of a wild card here. He actually visited Ole Miss on four separate occasions in 2019, but seems to be playing his recruitment close to the vest. Tennessee and Auburn seem to be frontrunners, but the Rebels are right there. Running for nearly 2,000 yards last season, he was also All-State in the 100-meter dash in track.

Kanarius Johnson (3-star WR. Laurel)

The Laurel native seems to be all-systems-go for Mississippi State. He hasn't committed, but that's where all signs lead to this point, although he also holds offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Penn State and others. In 2019, as a junior, he accumulated 714 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns through the air. 

Marvin Martin (3-star S. Vicksburg)

Like Hunter above, no one seems to have much of a clue where Martin's head is at on the recruiting trail. He holds offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Miss, but there's a lot more work to be done. It seems like the JUCO route is also very much in play for the Vicksburg product. 

Justin Walley (3-star CB. D'lberville)

A two sport athlete and a track star, D'lberville made their first MHSAA 6A playoff appearance this past year with Walley's help. The DB recruit also runs everything from the 100-meter to 800-meter in track and is simply and all-around athlete at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. 

Mississippi State and Baylor seem to be the frontrunners for Walley, although he holds additional offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, Memphis, Colorado and more. Walley visited Ole Miss in March right before the shutdown. 

Cameron Wright (3-star WR. South Panola)

The just-down-the-road target for Ole Miss may land just down the road in Oxford, but the Rebels have work to do to get him back. 

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Wright has a tremendous frame for a three-star prospect, but the production is down in a rush-first offense with only 39 catches during his junior year. 

Ole Miss, Kentucky and UCF are the top targets here, but those close to Wright believe his heart is leaning out-of-state. He was originally committed to Ole Miss, but decommitted amid the coaching turnover in December. 

Chandler Pittman (3-star ATH. Magee)

Pittman is also a former Ole Miss commit, but one that decommitted much more recently than Wright. He committed to Ole Miss this past October before decommitting just months ago in late April. 

Since, he has picked up a pair of offers from both Army and Navy, making those close to Pittman think his head may be headed in the direction of the military. The Rebels are still firmly in the picture.

Ty Cooper (3-star WDE. Louisville)

Cooper has been in constant communication with The Grove Report since our inception. The top-rated, in-state defensive lineman, Cooper seems set to stay in the Magnolia State. Ole Miss and Mississippi State are frontrunners for Cooper, but he also is considering the likes of Southern Miss and a handful of out of state options.

All that said, this latest post on Twitter over Fourth of July weekend seems to be telling. When texted, he just laughed, sending two emojis with sunglasses. He plans to commit in August.  

** all star ratings and rankings above are from of the 247Sports Composite 

