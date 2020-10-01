SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Tysheem Johnson Evaluation: Could He Start Day One for Ole Miss?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss just landed the next big thing in the Rebel secondary, as SI All-American candidate Tysheem Johnson committed to join the Rebels on Wednesday night.

Johnson, a 5-foot-10 and 185-pound athlete recruit who plays both safety and running back in high school, will be coming to Ole Miss as a hybrid safety. As he told The Grove Report when talking last week before his commitment, going somewhere he has the chance to play early was a big part in his decision. Well, he's going to get a chance at Ole Miss as a true freshman. 

"Johnson is a combo safety who could play early at Ole Miss for sure," said Sports Illustrated's Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr. "He's at his best with the ball in the air but not quite as polished up on single coverage as a potential corner."

For an Ole Miss team who just gave up over 400 yards passing in week one to Kyle Trask and Florida, a serious talent influx that comes with a guy like Johnson – plus fellow SI All-American safety recruit Dink Jackson – can only help. There's no logical reason for the Ole Miss defensive staff to give him a look from day one as a true freshman.

(MORE: Highlights and Evaluation: Ole Miss Football Commit Dink Jackson)

Where Johnson's strengths come with his ball skills and roaming the middle of the field, Garcia points out that his man coverage skills need some work. He could also stand to put on some weight if he's going to be asked to play the star safety role, which would require him to operate more in the box to stop the run.

Below you can read our full, updated scouting report on Johnson. His junior year highlights are above.

Tysheem Johnson's SI All-American Scouting Report:

Frame: Average length, yet excellent chisel and definition. Clearly defined upper-body and abdomen with tight waist. Straight lower-base with fair bubble for size.

Athleticism: Plays multiple positions with good foot quickness and lower-half coordination. Balanced in his pedal and his solid hip fluidity to flip and transition. Change of direction appears more natural and fluid after he’s been on the move. Drives on underneath routes with good angles to ball and man.

Instincts: Works with good ball skills on back end with good eyes, feel, anticipation, judgment and assertion in air traffic. Disrupts catch points with physicality more than length. Is reliable to walk into box pre-snap and play as a force-player from the wing/flanks. Also will play the run from depth and meet ball-carriers on second level.

Polish: Contributes as a safety, boundary corner, receiver, running back and return specialist. Safety position features him on the boundary hash and in the post, with cover-1 and cover-4 concepts. Limited size and length. Needs to add mass and strength to tackle college ball-carriers solo. Must improve man coverage skills.

Bottom Line: While he possesses average size, Johnson is a reliable safety prospect whose best attribute is his ball skills. He isn’t afraid to contribute to combatting the run, but his value comes from what he does when the ball is in flight. Johnson projects best as post or split safety in a college secondary that features quarters coverage concepts.

More From The Grove Report:

PODCAST: Recapping an Exciting Week of Mississippi Football, Picking Week 2

What is Mark Stoops Saying About Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Otis Reese Update: SEC Making Steps, Still Awaiting the NCAA

Ole Miss is one step closer to having transfer safety Otis Reese be named eligible. It's all in the NCAA's hands now.

Nate Gabler

Tysheem Johnson, SI All-American Athlete, Commits to Ole Miss

It's clear after one week that the Ole Miss defense could use an influx of talent. Well, Tysheem Johnson is here to help.

Nate Gabler

Marshall Henderson Named Recipient of Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship

Marshall Henderson, who starred for the Ole Miss men's basketball team from 2013-14 and now serves as the Rebels' graduate manager, has been awarded the Pete Lewis Memorial Scholarship.

Nate Gabler

What is Mark Stoops Saying About Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin?

Mark Stoops' Kentucky Wildcats didn't have their best showing in opening week. Now they get an Ole Miss team that looked impressive in an opening week loss to Florida. Here's everything Stoops said about Lane Kiffin and the Rebels entering week two.

Nate Gabler

What is SI All-American Tysheem Johnson Saying About Ole Miss Ahead of Tonight's Commitment?

Ole Miss could use an influx of talent on the defensive side of the ball, and SI All-American Candidate Tysheem Johnson could be the next big thing.

Nate Gabler

How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a game that may be a key lynchpin in the season for both teams. So how can you watch the game?

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral Ranks Top 5 Nationally in CPOE After One Week

Not only did Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral put up the best pure numbers of his career on Saturday, throwing for 395 yards and three touchdowns against No. 5 Florida, he did it in just about the most efficient way possible.

Nate Gabler

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Recapping an Exciting Week of Mississippi Football, Picking Week 2

In the last episode, took a a big-picture look at the SEC through the Vegas lens before previewing the opening week. Today, we look back on what was a really fun week in Mississippi college football.

Nate Gabler

Elijah Moore one of Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Prospects on the Rise

After a massive week one, Ole Miss junior Elijah Moore is catching national eyes. So where does Moore's draft stock sit after just one week?

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

College Football Ratings Surge Behind SEC's Opening, Still Down vs. Last Year

All it took was the return fo the Southeastern Conference to bump college football television ratings back up. Which games drew the most viewers?

Nate Gabler