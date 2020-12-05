SI.com
Highlights and Evaluation: What is Ole Miss Getting in Luke Altmyer?

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin got his quarterback. 

Luke Altmyer, an SI All-American Finalist and 4-star quarterback from Starkville, Miss., committed to Ole Miss on Friday, just days after decommitting from Florida State. 

So what is Ole Miss getting in their future signal-caller?

Altmyer, a 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds quarterback with a more pro-style build, was recently named one of the 250 SI All-American finalists.

A junior in 2019, Altmyer took a huge leap in the eyes of evaluators. That year, he completed 67-percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards, sporting an impressive  37 to 5 touchdown to interception ratio. In a shortened seven game season as a senior, he threw for 1,673 yards, adding 16 touchdowns with only five interceptions. 

A solid runner for a pro-style passer, Altmyer is projected to run the 40 in the range of 4.7-4.8 seconds. As a senior, he ran for 332 yards and three scores.

Below reads Altmyer's SI All-American scouting report, along with his junior year highlight reel:

Frame: Adequate height. Thicker than you would imagine for a 195-pounder and carries a good bit of weight in his lower half.

Athleticism: Has quick feet on a big frame with enough athleticism to throw on the run. He doesn’t flash running abilities, but the body movement and skills in the pocket show an above-average athlete at the quarterback position.

Instincts: This young man works through his progressions with lightning-quick decision-making skills and clearly knows how to work a pocket. He can make all of the throws and all of the reads. He plays with great anticipation as well.

Polish: Has a smooth and quick stroke that produces an extremely tight football. He’s going to make collegiate progressions look easy early on based off what he’s done in high school.

Bottom Line: Altmyer is the modern-day “pro-style” quarterback. He’s athletic enough to evade pressure and can throw from any platform with accuracy and strength on the ball. Has a chance to play early and often in college thanks to his polish and decision-making skill.

