SI All-American Candidate Luke Altmyer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Luke Altmyer

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Starkville (Miss.) Starkville

Committed to: Florida State

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Adequate height. Thicker than you would imagine for a 195-pounder and carries a good bit of weight in his lower half.

Athleticism: Has quick feet on a big frame with enough athleticism to throw on the run. He doesn’t flash running abilities, but the body movement and skills in the pocket show an above-average athlete at the quarterback position.

Instincts: This young man works through his progressions with lightning-quick decision-making skills and clearly knows how to work a pocket. He can make all of the throws and all of the reads. He plays with great anticipation as well.

Polish: Has a smooth and quick stroke that produces an extremely tight football. He’s going to make collegiate progressions look easy early on based off what he’s done in high school.

Bottom Line: Altmyer is the modern-day “pro-style” quarterback. He’s athletic enough to evade pressure and can throw from any platform with accuracy and strength on the ball. Has a chance to play early and often at Florida State thanks to his polish and decision-making skill.