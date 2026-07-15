Dodgers Ink Deal with Oregon State Pitcher Jack Giordano

After one year in Corvallis, Jack Giordano will turn pro.

Following the completion of the 2026 Major League Baseball draft this past weekend, the 6'1" sophomore right-handed pitcher signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization as an undrafted free agent.

Giordano pitched in 9 games last season for Oregon State, after transferring from San Diego. His 9 appearances - all relief efforts - included 1 win, a 10.80 earned run average, and 10 strikeouts in limited innings. Notably, the sophomore transfer performed admirably against his former team. In a March 14th road game, he retired the side to close out the ninth inning.

His true freshman season in San Diego featured 18 appearances with 16 and 2/3 innings pitched, 2 starts, 1 win, a 10.47 earned run average, and 21 strikeouts. He also slugged a base hit, batting 1/11 (.09) for the year. Previously, he was an all-academic and all-league honoree at Patrick Henry HS in San Diego, lettering and starting for four consecutive seasons.

Giordano's path through the Dodgers farm system will likely begin in the desert sun. Los Angeles' rookie ball team plays in Phoenix, in the Arizona Complex League. Their Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, plays in California's Inland Empire east of Los Angeles County (Ontario, CA). Alternately, Giordano could ply his trade on the other side of the country: the Dodgers' High-A affiliate is the Great Lakes Loons (Midland, MI).

Giordano's departure is just one of many recent blows to Oregon State's pitching staff. Senior reliever Isaac Yeager and closer Albert Roblez each got drafted this past weekend. Several other Oregon State pitchers face difficult decisions, as junior starters Ethan Kleinschmit & Eric Segura heard their names called by professional teams, as did junior reliever Wyatt Queen. All of those moves come on the heels of standout freshman Trey Morris transferring to Florida earlier this summer. Morris won't be alone in Gainesville, as he joins former Oregon State pitching coach Rich Dorman.