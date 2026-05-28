Eugene Regional Preview: Meet the Yale Bulldogs

The potential match up between Oregon and Oregon State has drawn much of the focus in coverage of the Eugene Regional, with fellow former Pac-12 member Washington State also adding some drama to the proceedings. But there's one more team playing in Eugene this weekend, the Yale Bulldogs are taking a short flight from New Haven to participate.

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The Season Has Gone as Planned for the Bulldogs

Prior to the 2026 season two teams were favored to take the Ivy League crown, the Yale Bulldogs and the Columbia Lions. Yale got the job done during their non conference schedule, splitting a series against Bethune-Cookman and winning series against Pepperdine, George Washington and Albany. They never looked dominant, but they looked like a potential Ivy League champion. It was when the conference schedule got started that things got interesting.

The Bulldogs opened the conference schedule with a win over Brown, but the Bears then took the next two games handing Yale their first series loss of the year. Yale recovered, and one the rest of their series until a pivotal match up at Columbia.

The Lions had struggled all season, but against Yale they were on form, taking down the first two games. The third game in the series ended in a 15-15 tie after Yale scored four runs in the top of the ninth, and the game was called due to darkness. The Bulldogs finished the season with a sweep over Dartmouth to take the top seed in the Ivy League Tournament.

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Yale Slew Its Regular Season Demons in the Conference Tournament and Established Its Identity

In the first round of the Ivy League tournament the Bulldogs took on Columbia, and finally took down the Lions 12-3 in a decisive win. In the second round they had a rematch with Brown, and got their first win against the Bears. Then in the final of the double elimination bracket, they took down Brown again, 7-5, to punch their ticket to Eugene.

This series is also a good demonstration of who Yale is as a team. The Bulldogs do not have elite pitching. but they have enough run support that "good enough" can get the job done. While the 12 runs against Columbia are the most eye-catching, all three games demonstrate just how the Bulldogs score.

Yale is not a team with a lot of deep power hitting. They're near the bottom of the Ivy League rankings in home runs with only 23 this season. Where they do lead the conference is in doubles, triples and stolen bases. This team has speed, and they'll turn any hit into an opportunity to score if you let them.

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Pitching is Going to be An Issue for Yale if They Want to Make a Deep Run

Yale's roster features the Ivy League's Pitcher of the Year in Tate Evans, who they've played as both a closer and as a starter, but after that things get hairy. As a team Yale has a 4.71 ERA, and their two main starters other than Evans, Jack Ohman and Daniel Cohen, have ERAs of 5.23 and 5.34 respectively. Once they get to their relievers it gets better, but not dramatically.

Presuming the Bulldogs start Evans against the Ducks, they're pitching could get very thin, especially if they forced to go to the bullpen early. They should be able to get a solid amount of run support, but without a deep pitching staff they're not built for a deep run.

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The Bulldogs Have a Lot of Good Batters, but No Stars

Four of Yale's batters made the Ivy's end of the season Honors List. Utility fielder Garrett Larsen was the only Bulldog batter on the First Team List, but third baseman Jack Dauer and outfielders Kaiden Dossa and Chris DePrima made the Second Team.

Against a true ace, the Yale lineup could get shut down, but their a tenacious group that capitalizes on any opening they get. There's a lot of speed, and while they're not likely to drop bombs over the center field wall, they can bleed you out consistently for a run or two an inning, and that adds up.

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Yale's not going to be anyone's favorite in the Eugene Regional, but there's enough talent on the roster that they could put a scare into an unprepared opponent, We'll see how that turns out when they take on the Ducks on Friday.