Three Conference Tournaments to Watch for Beaver Baseball Fans

Oregon State Baseball's season is done, and now the Beavers are waiting to see whether the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee deems them worthy of hosting a Regional. The Beavers are ranked around 7th in most of the national polls, and are 17th in RPI, so depending on who you ask they're right on the verge of hosting a Regional or a Superregional.

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There's a lot that could affect the Beavers odds in the next week, most prominently the various conference tournaments that will guarantee tournament berths for their winners. As an independent Oregon State won't be participating, but a Cinderella run or an early exit from one of the Beavers rivals for a hosting spot will affect their odds. Here's three conference tournaments to keep an eye on.

The SEC

The SEC is a perennial powerhouse, with the last six College World Series hailing from the conference. The current RPI rankings have four SEC schools in the top eight, and eight in the top sixteen. The SEC tournament started today, May 19th, and runs through May 24th. Whatever happens the conference will be well represented among regional hosts.

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The Beavers have already been gifted a boon in the first game of the tournament, with nine seed Ole Miss being upset by sixteen seed Missouri. Ole Miss were ranked two slots ahead of the Beavers in the RPI rankings, at fifteen overall, and they sit at seventeenth in D1 Baseball Rankings, so this loss should knock them out of contention for hosting a regional.

There are plenty of other teams to keep an eye on in the SEC. Alabama may be the most interesting. RPI is high on the Tide, ranking them sixth overall, eleven slots above the Beavers but the polls have slightly less faith. The Athletic puts Alabama right behind Oregon State at nine, and D! has them down at fifteen. If Alabama goes on a run, they should leapfrog the Beavers and potentially knock them out of a hosting spot.

The Big XII

While not featuring as many top teams as the SEC, the Big XII tournament, held from May 19th through May 23rd, could cause some problems for Oregon State. West Virginia is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and the Mountaineers sit right behind the Beavers in most rankings, 9th in D1 Baseball's, 10th in the Athletic's, and 19th in RPI.

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If the Mountaineers cruise through the Big XII, that should do enough for them to jump the Beavers in the rankings, taking a hosting position, but even if they don't land a conference championship, Oregon State could be in trouble with the school most likely to knock them out, the top seeded Kansas Jayhawks. The Jayhawks, 20th in RPI and 13th in the D1 and Athletic rankings, are less of a threat to jump Oregon State, but can't be counted out.

The Sun Belt

While the previous entries feature school that could jump the Beavers in the rankings, the Sun Belt tournament, held from May 19th to May 24th, contains one of Oregon State's best chances to move up in the rankings.

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The Golden Eagles of Southern Mississippi have led the Sun Belt for most of the season, and enter the tournament as the top seed. The Eagles are 13th in RPI, just ahead of the Beavers, and eighth in the D1 rankings, right behind Oregon State. A Sun Belt conference championship win solidifies their position, but an upset could remove a competitor for the Beavers.

The most likely candidate to beat Southern MIss is likely Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have a strong history as a tournament team, but their ranked 24th in both RPI and the major rankings, so even a victory in the conference tournament is probably not enough to place them in the regional hosting conversation. The Chanticleers taking Southern Miss out while not stealing a hosting spot from the Beavers would be ideal.

Those are the three tournaments that seem most relevant for the Beavers, but there will be plenty of action to watch over the next week. The Big 10 tournament, with number one ranked UCLA, features top 25 teams Nebraska, Oregon and USC, though RPI and the polls diverge pretty sharply on their relative strength. The ACC also features a few top teams in North Carolina and Georgia Tech, with Florida State posing a potential role as a spoiler.

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It may also be worth keeping an eye on the Mountain West. Not for this year's tournament, the highest Mountain West team in RPI is Washington State at 85th, but to get a feel for the landscape the Beavers will be playing in next year. Many of those schools will be in next year's Pac-12, and it's never too early to scout.