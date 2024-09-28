TAKEAWAYS: #23 UNLV and New QB Williams Dominate Fresno State 59-14
It was an odd week for UNLV football, with starting quarterback Matthew Sluka choosing to redshirt and begin the transfer process for next season. Then, amidst conversations with the Pac-12 Conference, UNLV signed an agreement with the remaining members of the Mountain West, effectively keeping them in the league until 2032.
Even so, the Rebels absolutely steamrolled Fresno State on Saturday night to the tune of 59-14, Fresno State's worst margin of defeat in nearly a decade. Off to their best start in nearly five decades, the Rebels looked the part as the #23 team in this past week's USA Today Coaches Poll. Here's what stood out from the Rebels' victory.
Williams Looks Stellar In Sluka's Absence
Hajj-Malik Williams stepped into the starting role at quarterback and scored four total touchdowns for the Rebels, three through the air and one on the ground. Williams ran for 119 yards and threw for 182 with no touchdowns. The Rebels totaled 450 yards of offense in the win. The senior who began his career at Campbell looked very comfortable in Brennan Marion's "Go Go Offense" and should offer some comfort who may have been concerned about UNLV's offense earlier this week.
Ricky White III Turns In Incredible Day
All-American wide receiver Ricky White III played a huge role in the Rebels' win that moved them to 4-0 on the year. White caught ten passes for a season-high 127 yards and two touchdowns. Playing on UNLV's punt return unit, White also picked up a punt that was blocked by Rashod Tanner and returned it to the end zone, giving UNLV the program's first blocked punt for a touchdown since the 2016 season.
UNLV Defense Comes Through
Texas transfer safety Jalen Catalon led a stellar defensive day by the Rebels with ten tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. The Rebels picked off Fresno State four times on the day and held them to seven points after the Bulldogs had scored at least 38 in each of their last three contests. Mikey Keene threw for 316 yards, but only two of the team's intercetpions.
The Rebels continue their season this Friday night against Syracuse in Las Vegas, with kickoff scheduled for 6 PM PT on FS1. 3-2 Fresno State will have a bye week this week before a trip to the Palouse to face Washington State.
