Oregon State Replacing Important O-Line Pieces Through Transfer Portal
Heading into the 2025 season, Trent Bray’s Oregon State Beavers need to replace four starters on the offensive line, as well as provide additional depth at all five offensive line positions. Fortunately for the Beavers, they’re already taking steps in the right direction thanks to the transfer portal.
JT Hand committed to the Beavers from Arizona earlier in December, bringing with him two seasons of eligibility and limited college experience at the interior spots. In the buildup to the Christmas holiday, the Beavers added several more important offensive line players last week.
Central Florida’s Keyon Cox committed to Oregon State on December 18. The 6’5” 300-pounder has three years of eligibility remaining after appearing in three games over two years with the Knights. The Phenix City, Alabama native was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school in the class of 2023.
The offensive line additions continued late last week with the commitment of former Nevada lineman Josiah Timoteo. The Hawaii native could play multiple spots in Corvallis after spending the majority of his time at right tackle at Nevada.Timoteo will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
OSU’s offensive line also made a critical addition with the commitment of former four-start tight end Jackson Bowers. Bowers, who measures 6’5” and 240 pounds, appeared in five games over the last two seasons for BYU without registering a catch.
Even with the aforementioned names being added to OSU’s roster, it’s likely that more are coming. Many of the Beavers’ younger lineman will also have an opportunity to see the field more, depending on Bray and offensive line coach Kyle DeVan evaluate the group in spring practice.
