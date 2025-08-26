Opinion: What Went Wrong Defensively for Fresno State Against Kansas?
In Week Zero, Fresno State met up with Kansas to open up their season. The Jayhawks came in as 12-point favorites, and were pretty expected to take care of business. But things quickly went south for the Bulldogs in a 31-7 loss.
Just four minutes into the game, Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels led them down the field and into the end zone. Fresno State responded a few minutes later with a touchdown of their own, but that was their lone scoring play on the day.
Fresno State’s offense wasn’t great under new transfer quarterback EJ Warner. But the true issues were defensive.
The most glaring defensive issue on the field was the Bulldogs' tackling. All throughout, but specifically early in the game, the Bulldogs had trouble breaking down and essentially using proper tackling mechanisms. Jadon Pearson did the lion's share of the work defensively for the Bulldogs, finishing with 12 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Maybe that’s credit to some of Kansas’ great athletes, but it also wasn’t a good look for a Fresno State’s team that expects more from themselves.
A similar but also somewhat different issue revolved around their matchup. With the opposing QB being Jalon Daniels, an electric, fast, throw-on-the-run type of quarterback, they needed to use momentum to get him down. It seemed as they approached rushing the quarterback like he was a pocket passer, and didn’t account for the fact that he could take off at any moment.
At times, Kansas would just run around them with ease. At others, the Jayhawks just powered through. KU finished with an average of 5.4 yards per carry on the day.
At the end of the day, Fresno State didn’t have a terrible game. There were definitely some positives, while also having learning moments. Like they say, you either win or you learn. Some of these defensive issues showed in game one, but also could mean patching these up could lead to some massive changes in the room, positively, and the Bulldogs could turn into a solid defensive team this season.