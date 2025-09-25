Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week 5
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
After leading Boise State to a Mountain West Conference opening win with over 200 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns, running back Dylan Riley looks like the heir apparent to last season’s awe-inspiring Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty.
The Broncos will need Riley’s help to defeat their next two opponents. First, they face off against Sun Belt Conference contenders Appalachian State (2-1), before trekking to The House that Rockne Built and battling Notre Dame on the first Saturday of October.
Coverage of Appalachian State at Boise State starts Saturday at 4:30 PM PST on Fox Sports 1.
Colorado State
After a valiant comeback effort against UTSA last Saturday, Colorado State has a new starting quarterback: redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau.
Brousseau led the Rams to two touchdown drives, spanning 142 yards across 22 plays. While the move at quarterback might shock fans, it hasn’t fazed Brousseau. When asked about the big change this week, he told reporters about an even bigger life change recently: he got married over the summer.
The newlywed passer Brousseau and his Colorado State teammates face off against future conference foes Washington State Saturday at 4:30 PM PST on CBS Sports Network.
Fresno State
It’s a bye week for the Bulldogs, who boast a four game win streak after their season opening defeat at Kansas.
In the meantime, fans in the Central Valley are honoring a Fresno State legend: the school recently announced that former Fresno State quarterback and head coach Jeff Tedford will be inducted into the Fresno State Football Ring of Honor at the school’s homecoming game against San Diego State on October 25th.
As a player, Tedford led the Bulldogs to the 1982 Pacific Coast Athletic Association (now Big West Conference) title, and then embarked upon a career in the Canadian Football League. Later as an assistant coach, he helped tutor first round draft picks like Trent Dilfer, Akili Smith, Joey Harrington, Kyle Boller, and Aaron Rodgers. Finally as a head coach at Fresno State, Tedford went 45-22 in five seasons.
Oregon State
Perhaps the only silver lining from Oregon State’s 41-7 rivalry rout in Eugene was the spread: the Beavers covered.
Their sights will be set higher Friday night, as the orange & black seek their first win of the season against Houston. Oregon State will be heavy underdogs after starting winless through four weeks, but there are several factors - a late start, a long flight, and a challenging opponent ahead - that suggest this could be a trap game for Houston. Cougars head coach Willie Fritz shrugged off those suggestions, telling reporters that this was “a business trip”.
Oregon State and Houston will get down to business Friday night at 7:30 PM PST on ESPN.
San Diego State
The biggest shock of last weekend’s slate was undoubtedly San Diego State’s shutout of media darling Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and his California Golden Bears, 34-0.
After notching two defensive touchdowns, and denying the endzone to a Cal side that had earned three straight double-digit wins, the Aztecs are earning praise nationwide. With a win Saturday, they could earn votes in the next polls.
San Diego State travels to Northern Illinois this weekend. Game coverage starts Saturday at 12:30 PM PST on ESPN+.
Texas State
After a bitter defeat against Arizona State, Texas State got back to its winning ways in last week’s Battle for the Paddle.
The good times and positive vibrations will continue for at least one more week, because Texas State is on a bye. Next week, the Bobcats kick off their final season of Sun Belt Conference play, with the goal of bringing some coveted hardware back to San Marcos.
Utah State
Give Utah State credit: other schools might schedule creampuffs, but the Aggies really challenge their players. Less than a month ago they faced top-25 Texas A&M, who now are a top ten team after knocking off Notre Dame. This weekend, the Aggies gear up for a difficult contest in Nashville against an up-and-coming #18 Vanderbilt team.
Few will expect much from Utah State, but they’ve got the firepower to win any game. Over the past two weeks - both wins - starting quarterback Bryson Barnes has accounted for ten touchdowns.
Utah State’s difficult test at Vanderbilt begins Saturday at 9:45 AM PST on the SEC Network.
Washington State
We’ve already written about Colorado State switching quarterbacks. It turns out, their opponent did the same thing. Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers announced a new starting passer: redshirt senior Zevi Eckhaus.
Eckhaus played 3 seasons at Bryant, an FCS school in Rhode Island. In his true freshman season he was named the Northeastern Conference (NEC) Rookie of the Year. Ahead of his sophomore stanza, the Bulldogs switched to the Big South Conference, where he won 2nd team all-conference honors and put up impressive stats, including a school record 450 yards passing in a single game. In his junior 2023 season, Eckhaus was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Year. After transferring to Washington State ahead of the 2024 season, he redshirted.
The Cougars square off against future conference foes Colorado State Saturday at 4:30 PM PST on CBS Sports Network.