Pac-12 Football Notebook: Week Nine
Amidst a time of growth and optimism in the future Pac-12 Conference, this weekly series explores compelling stories & quotes from each Pac-12 member school.
Boise State
If Boise State successfully repeats as Mountain West Conference champions, they’ll need to do it without star wideout Ben Ford. Last Saturday, Ford suffered a season-ending leg injury.
Coach Spencer Danielson was distraught, telling reporters this week that “It breaks my heart for that young man. He’s a phenomenal kid, and he’s a great football player for our team”.
Sans Ford, the Broncos are favored -21.5 in various sportsbooks to beat Nevada; the Wolfpack’s only win this season came against FCS Sacramento State in early September. Going forward, a four game season-ending stretch against Fresno State, San Diego State, Colorado State, and Utah State will determine whether the smurf-turfers will return to the MWC conference title game, or watch it on television.
Friday night, Boise State plays at Nevada. The game kicks off at 7 PM (PST) on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado State
This weekend, shockwaves began reverberating from Fort Collins after the school parted ways with head coach Jay Norvell.
Norvell parlayed a tight ends coach gig with the Raiders (2002-03) into a stint calling plays for Bill Callahan’s Nebraska Cornhuskers in the mid aughts. In time, his coaching football career would put him in control of Nevada (2017-21) and Colorado State (2022-25), but he struggled to win: in nine seasons, Norvell went 51-52 and never reached the Mountain West conference championship game.
Norvell wasn’t the only shakeup at Colorado State this week: it was reported that preseason starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicosi will enter the transfer portal.
Now, the Rams must soldier on without them. Colorado State’s life without coach and quarterback begins Saturday at 4:30 PM (PST) against Wyoming, and will air on CBS Sports Network.
Fresno State
Fresh off a bye, the Bulldogs face their toughest challenge yet: Mountain West Conference title hopefuls San Diego State. Beat the Aztecs, and suddenly running the table is on the table for Fresno State.
This week’s marquee matchup of future Pac-12 schools pits San Diego State at Fresno State, Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon State
The Beavers are no longer winless. Thanks to Anthony Hankerson’s four touchdown runs, and backup quarterback Gabarri Johnson’s second-half star turn, Oregon State outlasted FCS Lafayette 45-13. On the bye, Oregon State’s coaching staff is silent, instead choosing to grind away on the recruiting trail. For every coach on the staff, a surprise commitment could make the difference between staying in orange & black long-term, or receiving a pink slip at the season’s end.
San Diego State
As mentioned earlier, the Aztecs are busy amidst preparations for arguably the future Pac-12’s Game of the Week: a marquee matchup with in-state rivals Fresno State.
Bulldogs’ starting passer E.J. Warner has thrown for a bevy of yards this season, and has an impressive pedigree - his father is Canton gold jacket quarterback Kurt Warner - but the defense he faces Saturday may be the toughest he’ll face this season.
If San Diego State’s fearsome defense can do the job Saturday, the Aztecs will show the world they are fully capable of seizing a conference title. We’ll find out for sure Saturday afternoon at 12:30 PM (PST) on Fox Sports 1.
Texas State
After narrowly losing a double-overtime thriller at Marshall, Texas State fans could use a lift. Yesterday, it came in the form of awards news: star wideout Beau Sparks was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.
In a special Tuesday night game on ESPN2, Texas State welcomes James Madison to San Marcos. The action begins at 5 PM (PST).
Utah State
Last week, the Aggies broke a two game losing streak with a 30-25 win over San Jose State. This week, they’ll aim to start a win streak against New Mexico. Right now, five schools are above Utah State in the Mountain West conference standings (2-1 MWC, 4-3 overall) with just five games remaining.
At the same time, head coach Bronco Mendenhall would be forgiven if any distractions cloud his vision. We’ll find out if Mendenhall and Utah State can get another win Saturday, when the Aggies play New Mexico. Coverage begins at 12 PM (PST) on the Mountain West app.
Washington State
If you know any Cougars fans in your life, give them a hug. Two weeks ago, the Cougs’ upset bid in Oxford narrowly came up short. Then last week, another top 25 upset attempt fizzled in the second half against Virginia.
The stakes are much lower this week against Toledo, a 4-3 MAC school, but every win matters for a Jimmy Rogers side looking to ride out the storm of independent football before the rebuilt Pac-12 springs into action next Fall.
Washington State faces off against Toledo this Saturday at 12:30 PM (PST) on The CW.