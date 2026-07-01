State of the Beavs: Welcome Back, Pac-12 Conference!

Welcome to this week's episode of State of the Beavs, our weekly podcast highlighting what you need to know about Oregon State football, basketball, baseball, and more. Subscribe and listen at the links below!

The month of July is finally here, which means the relaunched Pac-12 is officially official. Seven new full-time member institutions officially join the Pac-12 Conference, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State. With the additions, the new Pac-12 features nine full-time members.

Oregon State's football season begins on September 5 in Houston. Before that though, there are still several things the program is hard at-work doing. Namely, JaMarcus Shephard's staff has experienced several huge wins on the recruiting trail, securing a handful of high-level commitments from the deep south - an area where the Beavers have historically struggled to recruit.

Also this week, your host Matt Bagley sits down with another special guest to preview one of Oregon State's new Pac-12 compatriots. Mike Rowe of RamNation.com covers Colorado State, and offers his unique insight into the Rams' key teams and how the school found itself in a position to jump from the Mountain West Conference to the Pac-12 in the midst of the drama between the two leagues.

Enjoy the Fourth of July holiday and Go Beavs!

This Week's Topics

-The first days of the relaunched version of the Pac-12 Conference this month.

-Oregon State football is recruiting like they intend to compete with the bigger schools.

-Colorado State writer Mike Rowe of RamNation.com joins Matt for the next installment of our preview series on incoming Pac-12 member schools. This week, we're learning more about the Rams, who the Beavers face in Fort Collins on October 3.

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

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