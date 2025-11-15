Oregon State Women's Basketball: Big Night From Tiara Bolden Lifts Beavers Over Illinois in 64-59 Win
Friday night the Fighting Illini came to Corvallis Friday night for Oregon State's biggest test of the new season. A 25 point night from Tiara Bolden delivered a big win for the Beavers, as they outlasted Illinois in a back and forth 64-59 win. The victory gives Oregon State a 3-0 start to the season.
Jenna Villa gave the Beavers the first points of the night with a three point jumper, but Cearah Parchment made sure the Illini got out of the first quarter with a slim lead. A pair of threes and jumper from Parchment helped Illinois build a four point lead, before a late jumper from Lizzy Williamson cut the margin to 18-16 at the end of the first.
Illinois extended their lead to six at the start of the second, but an 11 point Oregon State run midway through the quarter gave the Beavers the lead back. Lara Alonso, Cloe Vecina and Lizzy Williamson all contributed to the run. As the half wound down, Illinois closed the gap, with a Grethan Dolan jump shot cutting the Beaver lead to just one, 29-28, at halftime.
Kennedie Shuler opened the second half with a layup, buta Berry Wallace three then tied the game for the Illini. A turnover then led to a Berry Wallace jumper and an Illinois lead. Third quarters have been an issue for the Beavers in years past, but this time the team knuckled down, and Tiara Bolden began to control the court.
Bolden hit a turnaround jumper to end the Illinois run, and layups from Bolden, Shuler and Alonso put the Beavers back in front. A Cearah Parchment three tied the game again, but a pair of free throws from Bolden put the Beavers back in front by two at the end of the third.
The fourth quarter was the Tiara show. She had 12 points in the quarter, including going four for four from the floor and three of four from the foul line, Illinois was never out of it, but they never retook the lead, with a Berry Wallace layup cutting the Beaver lead to five, 64-59, before time expired.
Bolden finished the night with 25 points and six rebounds, a career high in points scored. The only other Beaver to break into double digits was Lizzy Williamson, with 10 points and five rebounds. Lara Alonso and Jenna Villa each had nine points, with Kennedie Shuler right behind them with eight. A massive night from Bolden, and an all around pretty good night from the rest of the team.
The Beavers are off to a great start, and they'll look to keep the momentum going Tuesday night, November 18th, when Utah State comes to Gill Coliseum. It'll be an early one, with tip off set for 11 AM PT.