BREAKING: Jalen Terry Enters Transfer Portal

Terry becomes the second Oregon player to enter the portal.

Just over a week after losing to USC in the Sweet 16, we've seen this Oregon basketball team change dramatically. Reports of Chandler Lawson's transfer weren't all that surprising, and that was followed by the Ducks granting his brother Jonathan a release from his national letter of intent.

Things got even crazier Monday, as Jalen Terry told Stockrisers that he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Hailing from Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan, Terry was the only high school recruit Dana Altman signed in 2021, before center Franck Kepnang reclassified so he could enroll early. He was rated a 4-star (0.9712 on 247Sports Composite) recruit and the No. 78 player nationally.

Terry was ranked the No. 16 point guard in 2021 and the No. 2 prospect in Michigan. He held eight offers including Michigan State, Louisville, and LSU among others.

