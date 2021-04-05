BREAKING: Oregon Signee Jonathan Lawson Reopens Recruitment

Reports surfaced last week of Chandler Lawson entering the transfer portal, and there was fallout from that news, as his younger brother, Oregon signee Jonathan Lawson, announced Monday that he was granted release from his national letter of intent.

He announced the decision on Twitter.

Lawson was the only 2021 player to sign with Dana Altman other than 5-star big man Nathan Bittle. He committed to Oregon back in October and was going to be a much-needed addition to this Ducks squad that will lose stars like Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi.

Lawson is a 4-star small forward and top 100 prospect on the 247Sports composite. He currently attends Woodale High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lawson is ranked the No. 19 small forward and the No. 3 player in the state of Tennessee. According to his player profile, he holds four total offers including Arkansas, Iowa State, and Vanderbilt.

Prior to this news, Oregon had the No. 6 class in the Pac-12 and the No. 37 class in the country. Altman has found success in the past through the transfer portal, but will now depend on it almost entirely unless he can snag some under-the-radar high school prospects before they graduate in the coming months.

