BREAKING: Oregon vs. VCU Cancelled

The game scheduled for Saturday evening will no longer be played.

The Oregon men's basketball team was prepared to open the tournament Saturday, but that won't happen, as the game vs. No. 10 VCU has been cancelled. In a statement Saturday, the NCAA wrote that the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.

The decision was made after consulting with the Marion County Public Health Department. CBS Sports' John Rothstein reported that the VCU program received multiple positive tests in the past two days.

The cancellation marks the first in the NCAA Tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ducks will advance to the round of 32 and play the winner of Grand Canyon vs. Iowa.

Atlantic 10 Conference Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade issued a statement following the news.

