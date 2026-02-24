What Dana Altman Has Been Missing With the Oregon Ducks This Season

The Oregon Ducks' struggles throughout the 2025-26 season can be directly correlated to the lack of ball-handling and offensive leadership at the lead guard spot.

Without junior guard Jackson Shelstad on the floor, the flow under coach Dana Altman has looked all out of sorts.

Oregon’s Jackson Shelstad, center, potentially out for the season with a hand injury, joins the team before the Michigan State at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Jan. 20, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He only played 12 games before he suffered severe right-hand tendon and ligament damage against the Omaha Mavericks on Dec. 28 that ended his season much too early. Shelstad could require future surgery on his shooting hand.

Shelstad's playmaking abilities not being present during tough Big Ten Conference play has made for a disastrous Ducks' offense that ranks near the bottom of the conference in several key categories amongst the 17 other programs.

14.0 assists per game (No. 14 in Big Ten)

12.2 turnovers per game (No. 16 in Big Ten)

71.1 points per game (No. 16 in Big Ten)

42.6 field goal percentage (No. 16 in Big Ten)

32.0 three-point percentage (No. 16 in Big Ten)

72.2 free throw percentage (No. 16 in Big Ten)

Boston Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The type of impact that Oregon is missing is one that Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard used to bring to the Pacific Northwest program from 2016 through 2020. The maestro with the ball in his hands had full control of the offensive pace and half-court sets. He was vocal and took care of the ball.

In his last outing in the NBA during the 111-89 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22, Prichard dropped 30 points on 10-for-14 field goals and 6-for-9 three-pointers, to go along with eight assists and four rebounds. He also became the first player in Boston franchise history to record multiple games of 30 points, five assists, and five three-pointers off the bench.

In the words of Pritchard postgame on NBC after beating the Lakers, he stated, "With the ball in my hands, sometimes I like to dance with it." That couldn't be a better way to describe his style of play as a talented point guard.

He's been embarrassing opponents off the dribble, like when he made Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt touch the ground as he drained the corner stepback look from deep. Not to mention Pritchard's unique ability to hit those end-of-quarter buzzer-beaters throughout his professional career.

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pritchard joined the great Larry Bird and Kevin McHale as the only Celtics players in franchise history to record three straight games with at least 25 points off the bench.

Over the last seven games, the former Duck has averaged 23.6 points per game on a 68 true shooting percentage, plus 6.4 assists per game. Pritchard is the first player in NBA history to average 23-plus points per game and six-plus assists per game on a 67 true shooting percentage over a seven-game stretch off the bench.

Boston has now won three games in a row and currently holds a 37-19 overall record for second place in the Eastern Conference standings, thanks to Pritchard's efforts.

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Pritchard has had a heavy influence on Shelstad over the years, as both come from West Linn, Oregon. Shelstad will continue to shape and model his game after his role model.

Hopefully, Shelstad will be a four-year player in Eugene, Oregon, just like Pritchard was, and return for his senior season in 2026-27. It would be best for his future 2027 NBA Draft stock.