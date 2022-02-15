Ducks Hold Off Late Surge From Cougars in 62-59 Win Over WSU

The Ducks scratched out a nerve-racking win over the Cougars Monday night in Eugene

First half

Oregon got the fast start after the tip, putting together a 6-0 run in the game's opening minutes, highlighted by a heavily-contested layup from Quincy Guerrier. Washington State responded with their own 6-0 run, punctuated by an alley-oop slam from Mouhamed Gueye.

Both teams started 0-3 from three and were taking their time to get settled in.

Washington State was getting some lucky rolls en route to four straight made shots. N'Faly Dante and Guerrier were establishing Oregon's presence inside, grabbing rebounds and getting to the cup. Eric Williams Jr. hit the first three of the game, as the teams were a combined 0-14 prior.

The Ducks led 21-16 with 7:37 to go in the first half but the Cougars were in a groove on offense.

Franck Kepnang was bringing the energy as always with converting an acrobatic and-one layup after getting the ball knocked out mid-air and recollecting to sink the shot. De'Vion Harmon was relatively quiet in the first half with five points, hitting a three that was part of a 12-2 over 4:38. The Ducks led 30-18 with 3:28 remaining.

Dante led the Ducks in scoring the first half with nine points. The Ducks weren't getting a lot of production from their guards. The trio of Harmon, Young and Richardson combined for just 14 of Oregon's 35 points, and Richardson took just one shot after being the only source of offense late against Cal on Saturday.

The Ducks led the Cougars 35-29 at the half, who made four of its last five shots heading into the locker room.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars (2/14/22) The Ducks earn a much-needed win ahead of a road trip to the desert. 6 Gallery 6 Images

Second half

Oregon missed its first eight shots of the second half and didn't score until the 13:52 mark on a Harmon three.

About halfway through the second half, a no-look pass from Jacob Young set up a thundering slam from Quincy Guerrier. Kepnang got in on the fun on the other end, denying a Washington State shot in the post.

Matthew Knight Arena didn't have much of a crowd on Monday night, but that sequence rose the decibels quite a bit.

With the Cougars missing 11 straight shots, Oregon found themselves ahead 47-45 with 8:00 to go. The Ducks weren't doing much better, with Richardson appearing hesitant to be the volume shooter the team needed on the heels of a shooting slump.

Kepnang was one of Oregon's most reliable players Monday night, coming up with a big block and converting a tough layup in transition on the other end. The lead was seven for Oregon with two minutes to go and Washington State was applying the full-court press.

Richardson hit a corner three that should've put the game away for the Ducks, who led 53-62 with a minute to go. But miscues and turnovers led to 6-0 run for Washington State in the span of 14 seconds and they had multiple chances to tie late.

The Ducks defeated the Cougars by a final score of 62-59 and will travel to Tempe to face Arizona State on Thursday.

