Oregon Ducks Uniforms Flex The Power Of A National Brand In Playoff Spotlight

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks play their first ever College Football Playoff first round game against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium.

With the Ducks once again battling for national recognition with the best of the best, it stands to reason one of college football's style leaders releases another uniform combination inspired by the Generation O line.

Oregon Ducks Football unveils their uniforms for their 2025-2026 College Football Playoff first round game against James Madison. | @goducks on X

Modeled by junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander, senior defensive back Jadon Canady, and redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson, the Ducks are doing an ode to their classic colors with a green "Gang Green" Generation O jersey, a glossy green helmet with a yellow wing, yellow pants, green undergarments with yellow details, and yellow and green ombre cleats.

A College Football Playoff patch with the logo and "Playoff First Round Presented by AllState" patch lies on the right side of the jersey just above Oregon's Nike Swoosh.

Why Oregon's Uniforms Cement Their National Brand

Oregon's uniforms aren't just cool designs glowing under stadium lights, they're a representation of the Ducks' national brand.

That impact can be seen through Oregon's 2024-2025 uniforms of Generation O. Those uniforms, harkening back to some of Oregon's greatest moments on the field over the years, used the art of uniform design to invoke iconic moments. By using uniform details to call back to certain points of the program and equally use new unique designs to propel the future of athletic gear, the Ducks activate a brand language from something every team has.

For example, in their final regular season game against Washington, the Ducks wore a color combination calling back specifically to "the catch" play in Oregon history. The uniform was announced with a video montage of wide receiver Pat Johnson's 29 yard touchdown catch from quarterback Akili Smith during the Oregon vs. Washington game in 1997.

Continuing to differentiate themselves as the team with the unique uniforms, Oregon also appeals to the athletes of tomorrow, with the strong image of their players getting to wear the most stylish, futuristic designs. Continuing that brand language into a national stage like the playoff brings more eyes to a brand that's found an avenue to communicate exactly who it is and what it hopes to achieve by aiming for the next uniform innovation.

Going Green.



CFP First Round uni combo for the Ducks. Wear green on Saturday!#GoDucks x @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/rmR7VodQLS — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2025

MORE: Oregon Ducks Face Escalating Flood Risk as Playoff Game Approaches



MORE: Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

MORE: JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Fans of Oregon Ducks holds up an “O’ during the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What Oregon Fans Should Wear

Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green for the first ever first round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.

Fun fact: this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.

“I think this is an opportunity for the whole world to kind of see a little bit about what makes Autzen special. So, I'm anticipating that energy and enthusiasm there. I think we all got to see some cool games last year in a similar format. So, I think that'll be a special opportunity to peel back the layers and let people see what makes this place so special,” Lanning said after the College Football Playoff final rankings were announced.

Fans fill the stands as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alonza Barnett III Shouts Out Oregon's Uniform Game

JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III on playing in an environment like Oregon's Autzen Stadium. pic.twitter.com/aG4KviRIeh — Catie Harper (@CatieHarper) December 15, 2025

Ahead this post-season match-up, JMU's starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III gave an unexpected shoutout to the Ducks, further highlighting Oregon's national brand not only through their play throughout the years, but also in their iconic uniform designs.

"They had the flashy jerseys, Marcus Mariota, Darren Thomas, Darren Carrington, Kenjon Barner, a bunch of people. I was one of those kids who grew up watching Oregon. And so, this is an environment you dream of playing in. If you are who you say you are, you can't shy down when the lights are bright," Barnett added.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Cam Ross (1) catches a long pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Dukes Will Rock Purple and White

Speaking of the Dukes, James Madison announced on Tuesday that they'll be wearing a white helmet, white jersey, and purple pants combination with white undergarments for their first appearance at Autzen Stadium. The helmet features the script "JMU" logo with a purple and gold layered stripe up the middle.

Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike

Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.