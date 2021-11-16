How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

All the info you need to tune into the Ducks' big matchup against the Cougars.

Coming off two commanding wins to open the season, Oregon is set to get a big test when it faces BYU.

The Ducks are still awaiting the return of big man N'Faly Dante, but have looked strong so far as they work to develop their youth on the inside, which is bolstered by Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier.

Numerous high-profile transfers including the likes of Jacob Young, De'Vion Harmon and Rivaldo Soares are playing well together and have shot the ball at a high clip and done a good job forcing turnovers.

When: Tuesday November 16, 2021 Approx. 7 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

TV: ESPN

Stream: FUBO TV

Broadcast Crew: Roxy Bernstein (Play-by-play), Sean Farnham (Analyst)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, KUJZ- 95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland). Joey McMurry (Play-by-play), Jerry Allen (Analyst)

You may also like

No. 3 Oregon opens as underdog vs. No. 24 Utah

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE