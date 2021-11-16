Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    All the info you need to tune into the Ducks' big matchup against the Cougars.
    Author:

    Coming off two commanding wins to open the season, Oregon is set to get a big test when it faces BYU.

    The Ducks are still awaiting the return of big man N'Faly Dante, but have looked strong so far as they work to develop their youth on the inside, which is bolstered by Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier.

    Numerous high-profile transfers including the likes of Jacob Young, De'Vion Harmon and Rivaldo Soares are playing well together and have shot the ball at a high clip and done a good job forcing turnovers. 

    When: Tuesday November 16, 2021 Approx. 7 p.m. PT

    Where: Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

    TV: ESPN

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Broadcast Crew: Roxy Bernstein (Play-by-play), Sean Farnham (Analyst)

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Oregon Bench SMU
    Play
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    The Ducks head up to Portland for a big matchup against the Cougars

    Anthony Brown Walk off Field WSU
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

    The Ducks have won three of their last four matchups against the Utes

    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Hype Cropped
    Play
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah

    The Ducks look to stay hot with another big matchup this week

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, KUJZ- 95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland). Joey McMurry (Play-by-play), Jerry Allen (Analyst)

    You may also like

    No. 3 Oregon opens as underdog vs. No. 24 Utah 

    Join the Community

    Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

    Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

    Check out our Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    Oregon Bench SMU
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU

    26 seconds ago
    Anthony Brown Walk off Field WSU
    Football

    Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

    1 hour ago
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame Hype Cropped
    Football

    WATCH: Mario Cristobal Gives Final Review of WSU, Early Preview of Utah

    1 hour ago
    noah-sewell-adrian-jackson-vs-washington-state
    Football

    SI Week 12 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    17 hours ago
    Mario Cristobal WSU Pregame
    Football

    Mario Cristobal Updates Injuries Ahead of Utah

    18 hours ago
    kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
    Basketball

    No. 10 Oregon Demolishes Dixie State 84-35

    20 hours ago
    Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
    Recruiting

    Jayden Wayne Recaps Oregon Visit, What's Next in Recruitment

    21 hours ago
    reubenkings-roundup-week-11
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: Reviewing Week 11 in the Pac-12

    Nov 15, 2021