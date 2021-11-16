How to Watch No. 12 Oregon vs. BYU
Coming off two commanding wins to open the season, Oregon is set to get a big test when it faces BYU.
The Ducks are still awaiting the return of big man N'Faly Dante, but have looked strong so far as they work to develop their youth on the inside, which is bolstered by Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier.
Numerous high-profile transfers including the likes of Jacob Young, De'Vion Harmon and Rivaldo Soares are playing well together and have shot the ball at a high clip and done a good job forcing turnovers.
When: Tuesday November 16, 2021 Approx. 7 p.m. PT
Where: Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)
TV: ESPN
Stream: FUBO TV
Broadcast Crew: Roxy Bernstein (Play-by-play), Sean Farnham (Analyst)
The Ducks head up to Portland for a big matchup against the Cougars
Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, KUJZ- 95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland). Joey McMurry (Play-by-play), Jerry Allen (Analyst)
No. 3 Oregon opens as underdog vs. No. 24 Utah
