    • November 16, 2021
    No. 3 Oregon Opens as Underdog vs. Utah

    What pick should you make for No. 3 Oregon @ No. 24 Utah this Saturday?
    No. 3 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1) @ No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 6-1)

    4:30 PM PST - ABC

    Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Odds:

    Spread: ORE +3 (-110) | UTAH -3 (-105)

    Moneyline: ORE (+130) | UTAH (-150)

    Total: 59 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105)

    For Oregon, this is the game that everyone has been looking at for weeks now, and it’s the best remaining chance for the Ducks to slip up before the end of the season. The spread reflects that with the Ducks as three-point underdogs. 

    The Ducks have played great football in recent weeks, especially when you consider the fact the identity of this team is clearly at the line of scrimmage with running the football on the offensive end, and stopping the run on the defensive end.

    That is the same identity Utah prides itself on, being the most physical team in the Pac-12. The Utes got off to a slow start but have only lost one conference game this season (@ Oregon State). 

    Utah is 4-6 this season against the spread, but in an interesting revelation, the Utes are 8-2 when betting the over in their games this season. Utah is coming into this game a little banged up, with two offensive linemen and a corner unsure if they’ll be able to go Saturday night.

    This is the third time this season Oregon is an underdog in a game (@ Ohio State, @ UCLA), Oregon ended up winning both of those games. The Ducks have played their best football this season when they’re in their biggest games. 

    They’ll certainly be up against it this week at altitude, with it being a night game with the temperatures likely in the 30s for most of the game. I still think Oregon is the better team and they’ll once again prove that they’re up for the challenge and bring a victory back to Eugene.

    Nick’s Pick (5-3-1): Oregon +3 (-110)

    Mario Cristobal Provides Injury Updates Ahead of Utah Matchup

