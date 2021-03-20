How to watch Oregon vs. VCU

Oregon got started with March Madness on Selection Sunday when it drew a seventh seed in the West region. Looking at the bigger picture of the NCAA tournament, whether or not a seven seed is where the Ducks deserve to be, they’ll have to prepare for their next opponent: No. 10 seed VCU from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Oregon will face off against VCU on Saturday March 20 at 6:57 p.m. PST. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Some may think that a seven seed is low after the team’s red-hot run to end the season, winning 11 of 13 games over that stretch, including a regular season Pac-12 title.

The two tough losses came to USC and Oregon State where the Ducks did not look like Dana Altman’s usual March teams. The Ducks were on the receiving end of a 15-1 run to start the game against the Trojans in Los Angeles and couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

Against the Beavers in the semi-finals of the Pac-12 tournament, the team got out-worked on the glass 38-24 and hardly resembled what you’d expect of a top-seeded team. It could be argued that the team needed to be humbled, with the loss having the ability to light a fire under the players and get their heads right before the tournament begins.

The stakes are much higher now. It’s win or go home. The team travelled to Indianapolis on Monday, and will now focus all of its attention on the Rams.

