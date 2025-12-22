Dan Lanning Addresses 'Messed Up' College Football Playoff Format

With a 51-34 final score, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks took down the No. 12 James Madison Dukes to advance to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in Miami, Florida, for the Orange Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Oregon's first-round domination was the first time a playoff game has ever been held at Autzen Stadium, with a majority Duck crowd out of the 55,124 attending fans screaming for their team. Autzen's noise led to the Dukes putting up six false start penalties, more than any visiting team did this season.

With the Ducks' home-field advantage in mind, it's no shock that Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks the same privilege should be provided to higher-seeded teams in later playoff rounds. Lanning spoke further about his opinions regarding bowl location during a Monday press conference discussing Oregon's upcoming second game of the postseason.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning Wants Playoff Game at Texas Tech

For Lanning, the scheduling of College Football Playoff games should favor higher-seeded teams with locations and include each game following the other per week.

"I think it's just more of an indicator that the way we do playoffs in college football is messed up, right? I mean, in my opinion, we're really excited to be going to the Orange Bowl, but this game should be played at Texas Tech, right? They're the higher-seeded team. We should play a week after the last game. The next playoff game should be the next Saturday, the next playoff game should be the next Saturday, and the championship game.," Lanning said.

"But we're trying to fit a lot of things in, you know, different sequences," Lanning added. "But in my opinion, this game should be played at Tech. There should be a home field advantage for them. But I know their fans will travel. Our fans will travel. We're really excited to be playing in the Orange Bowl."

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders mascot during the first half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Advantage of a Home Field for Texas Tech

For starters, the Red Raiders need to travel roughly 1,641 miles from Lubbock, Texas, to Hard Rock Stadium for this bowl (a far cry from Oregon's 3,268 mile trek) and a game placed more in the center of the country would mean an easier travel schedule for both the athletes and fans attending the Orange Bowl.

There's also the allotment of tickets to the opposing team based on home field advantage. James Madison fans received around 3,500 tickets to purchase at base price before having to consult to resale. If the quarterfinal game was held at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders would also be able to somewhat limit the amount of Duck fans with ticket allotment.

There's also just the intimidation of playing in a home field venue, especially Jones AT&T Stadium during a playoff bout. Lanning already played on game in this historic venue with starting quarterback Bo Nix in 2023, where the Ducks took down the Red Raiders (fronted by former Duck quarterback Tyler Shough) 38-30 in a comeback victory.

Though Jones AT&T Stadium does not necessarily make it onto the "hardest places to play" lists online that Oregon 's Autzen Stadium frequently sees, the venue has a very similar capacity to Oregon's with an intimate setting built for noise.

Plus with several recent renovations, a home stand for TTU could be a great way to nationally show off their resources to fans and recruits (and bring extra bragging rights to the Ducks if they secure a win).

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This Isn't The First Time Lanning Critiqued the College Football Playoff

Prior to the start of the 2025-2026 season at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lanning gave his thoughts on the structure of the college football season and playoff schedule, arguing that the regular season should start during the typical "week zero" time period and all play officially end on Jan. 1 to ease the stress of recruiting on programs and eliminate unnecessary bye weeks.

"You'd love the rust to be knocked off when you step on the field," said Lanning.