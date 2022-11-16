Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks returned to the hardwood Tuesday night in need of a win. The team looked all out of sorts in their last outing, a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine.

1st Half

In an 81-51 blowout win five-star freshman center freshman Kel’el Ware shined.

Both teams started off the game in zone defenses causing offensive struggles.

After Quincy Gurrier hit a three on Oregon’s first possession the Ducks missed seven of their next eight shots, bringing back memories of their abysmal performance on the offensive end when they feel to UC Irvine.

RaeQuan Battle shouldered the offensive load early and gave Montana State an 8-5 lead with 15 minutes in the half.

On the next trip down the floor Keeshawn Barthelemy, blocked a Battle three-point shot, which was the spark the Ducks needed to ignite a 15-2 run.

Kel’el Ware knocked down a turnaround hook on the baseline, tying the game at 8. After a Rivaldo Soares and-one layup, Ware knocked down a three pushing the lead to five.

Ware played solid defense on Tuesday night, earning praise from head coach Dana Atlman following the game for being active on that end of the floor, utilizing his 7-foot frame to affect shots. The freshman from Arkansas finished the night with 16 points and 7 rebounds in nearly 25 minutes minutes.

Before the half he had a monster and-one dunk, missed the free throw, got his own rebound and dunked again. Ware led Oregon in scoring in the first half with nine.

Oregon finished the first half on a 8-1 run.

Battle had 11 of the Bobcats' 22 first-half points and the team finished the half on a 4:45 scoring drought.

Oregon led 34-22 at the intermission.

2nd Half

The Ducks quickly took control in the second half behind strong team defense.

N'Faly Dante dove to break up a post entry pass and on the ensuing Oregon possession Nate Bittle scored an and-one post fade jump shot.

The sequence started an 18-3 Oregon run in which Barthelemy knocked down back-to-back jump shots and the team forced three turnovers.

The run was capped by a Ware three which came after he finished an alley-oop from veteran guard Will Richardson.

Ware also had two monster blocks in the half. He at one point retreated from the top of the key to the hoop to break up an alley-oop pass, further showcasing his mobility and length.

Throwing multiple entry passes, his ability to facilitate is just a glimpse of Altman's vision for his role at Oregon,

Richardson, the fifth-year senior and the Ducks' leading scorer a year ago, scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Center N’Faly Dante went down with a non-contact hip injury in the second half. He was able to walk off of the court under his own power.

Winning comfortably by 30 the Ducks gained some confidence ahead of Sunday’s huge matchup with the No. 3 Houston Cougars, who blew Oregon out by 29 when the two met a year ago in Las Vegas.

