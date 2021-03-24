LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. Georgia

Oregon's regular season didn't end the way the staff or the players wanted it to, losing five of its last six games. The Ducks now have a chance to make up for all that, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line against Georgia.

The team won it's last game in dominant fashion, 67-47 over South Dakota. It should be a great game, and the Ducks hope Erin Boley can continue to score at a high clip and Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally can dominate the post.

Where: Alamodome

When: Approx. Noon PST

TV: ESPN 2

TV Crew: Play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Analyst: Christy Thomaskutty

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College