LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. Georgia
The latest coverage of Oregon women's basketball in the second round of March Madness.
Oregon's regular season didn't end the way the staff or the players wanted it to, losing five of its last six games. The Ducks now have a chance to make up for all that, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line against Georgia.
The team won it's last game in dominant fashion, 67-47 over South Dakota. It should be a great game, and the Ducks hope Erin Boley can continue to score at a high clip and Sedona Prince and Nyara Sabally can dominate the post.
Where: Alamodome
When: Approx. Noon PST
TV: ESPN 2
TV Crew: Play-by-play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Analyst: Christy Thomaskutty
Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling