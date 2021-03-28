LIVE GAME THREAD: Oregon vs. Louisville

Keep it here for the latest updates on the Ducks' first Sweet 16 matchup of the day.

The No. 6-seed Oregon Ducks (15-8,10-7) woke up Sunday with an opportunity to continue their quest for greatness and the program's first national championship. Players like Sedona Prince will be the first to tell you that this season hasn't gone the way they expected after being a favorite to win it all last season, but that's what makes March so great.

Despite an up-and-down regular season and an early exit from the Pac-12 tournament, Kelly Graves has his team on the verge of an appearance in the Elite 8, but the No. 2-seed ACC champion Louisville Cardinals (25-3, 14-2) stand in the way. Sports Illustrated All-American guard Dana Evans and freshman phenom Hailey Van Lith make this team dangerous, and Oregon will need to play a crisp, disciplined game to take home a win.

You can read my preview of the game here.

The women's basketball game is the first of two Oregon games today, with Dana Altman's squad set to face off against USC later this evening at 6:45 p.m. PST on TBS. We'll have complete coverage of that game right here, so stay tuned into Ducks Digest for the latest.

Where: Alamodome

When: March 28 approx. 4 p.m. PST

TV: ESPN

TV Crew: Beth Mowins (Play by play), Debbie Antonelli (Analyst), LaChina Robinson (Reporter)

Stream: Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

Oregon Projected starting five: Tayler Mikesell, Maddie Scherr, Erin Boley, Nyara Sabally, Sedona Prince

Louisville projected starting five: Dana Evans, Mykasa Robinson, Hailey Van Lith, Kianna Smith, Olivia Cochran

