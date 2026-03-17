Oregon Ducks NIL Collective Releases Nike Sneaker Collection

It feels like this spring season, the theme for the Oregon Ducks is sneaker releases. With the recent "Mummy Duck" Nike Air Foamposite Pro rumors circulating online, the futuristic Nike Oregon GT Future PE with grey feather print sneak-peek, and the Grateful Duck basketball merchandise line, the Ducks are continuing to produce innovative designs.

Oregon's NIL group, Division Street, recently announced yet another sneaker release soon to hit the market and this one highlights a very specific part of the Ducks' athletic brand footprint.

Promotional shot of the new GOAT x FC x Division Street Air Max 95s | Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

Ducks of a Feather Releases Wilderness Inspired Sneaker Collection

With a wood-inspired and forest-inspired variants, The Air Max 95 BB DOAF Oregon PE's revealed on Sunday directly reference Matthew Knight Arena's iconic tree-laden basketball court, which was redesigned for the 2024-2025 inaugural Big Ten season by Van Horne Designs. In fact, both shoes have the tree motif seen on the court inside the middle soles of the shoes.

The brown pair, named the "The Lumber Yard" uses layers of wood colors and patterns (including the sole inserts) as an homage to Oregon's economic history as a lumber town.

According to the DOAF press release, "The design is characterized by wood suede overlays and heavy grain-embossed suede throughout the upper."

Promotional shot of the new GOAT x FC x Division Street Air Max 95s | Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

The green pair, called "The Woods", is inspired by the greenery of Oregon's forests. The body of the shoe is supposed to mimic the texture of layers of moss, with the shoe insert being a photo of the forest floor.

"Fuzzy laces secure the suede tongue, displaying dual branding, while both the sock liner and outsole spine continue the concept with printed graphics underfoot," according to the press release from DOAF.

Promotional shot of the new GOAT x FC x Division Street Air Max 95s | Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

Where To Get The Lumber Yard and The Woods

Both of these sneaker colorways will be available on Air Max Day, which is Thursday, March 26, on the GOAT app. Prior to their public release, the shoes will debut at Flight Club New York, Miami, and Los Angeles on Saturday, March 21. The price of these shoes when they drop is $250.

These shoes from Ducks of a Feather are typically limited edition and sell out quickly, so for eager sneakerheads and Duck fans, securing a pair of these might be a decision to make sooner than later.

As per usual with merchandise bought from the Ducks of a Feather brand, proceeds generated from sneaker sales go directly to participating Oregon student athletes as a part of their NIL initiative.

Promotional shot of the new GOAT x FC x Division Street Air Max 95s | Ducks of a Feather (DOAF)

Why Sneakers Releases Like This One Matter For Multiple Reasons

When it comes to the Oregon Ducks, who are known for their close relationship with Nike, releasing exclusive shoes like these recent designs is an advantage in continuing to fund NIL projects and increase brand awareness.

Oregon's limited sneaker drops are seen not only as symbols of fandom for the university and athletic department, but also as coveted items in the sneaker collector community. Those looking to buy exclusive sneakers aren't necessarily Oregon Duck fans, and garnering interest from those outside the Duck fandom keeps an extra stream of revenue for athletes without having to fully rely on a pool of exclusively Duck-interested donors.

There's also the recruiting element here. Not only are participating athletes getting a share of sales, some even model the merchandise and get pairs of their own. Athletes are often consulted for DOAF shoe creations, which can be very enticing for prosepctive Oregon recruits wanting to have the unique accomplishment of contributing to a staple in fashion pop culture and grow their own collection.

Plus, directly referencing Oregon culture in a collector shoe is a way to convey the different fascets of Oregon's brand in a way that's consumable on a national level. The Ducks, being the biggest major football team in the state, feels like a representation of the state as a whole for Oregonians. Releasing a limited drop of shoes communicating the core aesthetics and economics of the state with Oregon Duck branding continues to cement a strong brand identity that feels woven into the very region the Ducks hail from.