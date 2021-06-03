BREAKING: Jacob Young Commits to Oregon

Dana Altman has added another major transfer ahead of the 2021 season, this time one with Oregon bloodlines.

Rutgers grad transfer Jacob Young has committed to Oregon.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

Young spent the last three seasons in New Jersey with the Scarlet Knights after transferring from Texas in 2019. He averaged 11.2 points per game, 2.6 assists per game, and 1.4 steals per game.

Young is the younger brother of former Duck Joe Young, who played for Dana Altman from 2013 to 2015. He's the fourth player to commit to Dana Altman and the Ducks this offseason, joining Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier, Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon, and JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares.

Young will likely need to be granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility seeing that he's already transferred once prior to Wednesday's announcement. Dana Altman has done a stellar job filling in the back court this offseason after numerous departures.

Chris Duarte, L.J. Figueroa, Amauari Hardy, Jalen Terry and Aaron Estrada are all either pursuing professional careers or have transferred to other schools to use the rest of their remaining collegiate eligibility.

Just a couple seasons ago, Dana Altman landed Eugene Omoruyi from Rutgers, who turned into one of the best players in the Pac-12.

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon football's top defensive targets in 2022

Blue chip safety Keon Sabb places Oregon in top six

Oregon football's June visitor list

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com