Oregon Football set for 'full throttle' recruiting in June

The Ducks are working to assemble another elite class as the recruiting dead period ends.

Oregon currently boasts the top 2022 recruiting class in the Pac-12, and that ranking is only going to rise once recruits get on campus and the staff is able to sell this program.

Mario Cristobal, 2015's National Recruiter of the year, has left his mark on the Pac-12 as someone who attacks the recruiting process with a relentless intensity. Heading into June, he's expecting his staff to come with that same energy.

"I hope coaches aren't planning vacation. It's been a long wait," Cristobal said of the upcoming summer recruiting period.

Faced with a wave of uncertainty that shut down campuses nationwide, both he and his staff adapted to utilize technology and hit home runs by recruiting virtually with the class of 2021.

"I want to make note of the fact that our coaches and this organization has worked unbelievably hard to put together the best class in our history. You think 'well there aren't any official visits, it's probably less time' and it's really not. There's always stuff to do, stuff to organize, players and prospects to recruit.

"So that hasn't stopped-- but what happens now, if it goes like we think it's gonna go, for the entire country, June is going to be a very busy month. It's gonna be full throttle-- I guess that's the best way I could describe it. Because you're gonna have visitors on campus.

Oregon already has a solid start on the 2022 class, and the Ducks are in a great spot with numerous prospects.

The Ducks may be three months out from returning to the field, but recruiting will be the name of the game for most of the summer.

"Every day presents an opportunity, whether it's on your campus or potentially at another place, another site. So I don't see there being much time to do anything else in the month of June except get your team prepared here, as well as recruit, host, everything that goes with that."

The Ducks will welcome the following prospects to Eugene for a visit during the month of June.

*All ratings are according to the 247Sports Composite*

4-star S Landon Hullaby (Mansfield,Texas)

No. 21 S, No. 51 prospect in TX

Oregon commit

Oregon Official visit (6/4-6/6)

3-star WR Stephon Johnson (Lancaster, Texas)

No. 65 WR, No. 66 prospect in TX

Oregon commit

Oregon Official visit: 6/4-6/6

5-star DL J.T. Tuimoloau (Sammamish, WA)

Class of 2021

No. 3 overall, No. 2 DL, No. 1 prospect in WA

Oregon official visit: 6/20-6/22

Other official visits: Washington (6/4-6/6), USC (6/14-6/16), Ohio State (6/18-6/20), Alabama (6/25-6/27)

5-star OL Kelvin Banks Jr. (Humble, Texas)

No. 3 OT, No. 6 prospect in TX, No. 25 overall

Oregon official visit 6/8-6/10

Other official visits: LSU (6/4-6/6), Oklahoma State (6/16-6/18), Texas (6/18-6/20), Texas A&M (6/24-6/26)

4-star OL Cameron Williams (Duncanville, Texas)

No. 33 OT, No. 45 prospect in TX

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: Texas (6/25-6/27)

4-star OL Dayne Shor (Alpharetta, Georgia)

No. 28 OT, No. 24 prospect in GA

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: Oklahoma (6/18-6/20), Alabama, USC

4-star DE Cyrus Moss (Las Vegas Nevada)

Oregon official visit: 6/5

Other official visits: Notre Dame (6/18), Arizona State, Clemson, Florida

4-star S Zion Branch (Las Vegas, Nevada)

No. 4 S, No. 1 prospect in NV, No. 49 overall

Oregon official visit 6/25-6/27

Other official visits: Ohio State (6/4-6/6), USC (6/18-6/20)

4-star LB TJ Dudley (Montgomery, Alabama)

No. 23 LB, No. 9 prospect in AL

Oregon official visit: 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: UCF (6/11-6/13)

3-star DT Patrick Kutas (Memphis, Tennessee)

No. 89 DL, No. 21 prospect in TN

Oregon official visit 6/18-6/20

Other official visits: Illinois (6/4-6/6), Virginia Tech (6/11-6/13

3-star ATH Anthony Jones (Henderson, Nevada)

No. 56 ATH, No. 11 prospect in NV

Oregon official visit (6/25/2021)

Other official visits: Miami (6/3-6/6), Texas (6/11-6/13)

3-star DT Sir Mells (Henderson, Nevada)

No. 111 DL, No. 12 prospect in NV

Oregon official visit 6/4-6/6

Other official visits: Oregon State (6/11), Michigan (6/18-6/20), Maryland (6/25)

