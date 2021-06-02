Blue Chip Safety Keon Sabb has Oregon in top six

The Ducks are in elite company for one of the nation's top athletes.

All-American safety Keon Sabb has placed Oregon in his final six. The other schools to make the list include: Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

He shared his new list on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound prep holds 34 total offers and is viewed as a 5-star prospect by multiple recruiting services. He attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which was crowned the 2020 National Champions.

Sabb transferred to IMG from Williamstown High School in New Jersey back in February, but Oregon first got involved last fall with a scholarship offer in the fall and made Sabb's previous top 15 released in October.

The Ducks already have two safeties committed in Trejon Williams and Landon Hullaby. However, safety is a position of need for the 2022 class as Verone McKinley figures to be entering his final season in Eugene.

The Adidas All-American has one official visit scheduled to Georgia on June 18 and the Ducks should receive an official visit seeing that many of his other finalists are closer to home. Despite having two safeties already in the fold, Sabb could be one of those players you simply can't turn away.

That being said, the Ducks have a lot of ground to make up due in part to Georgia's strong history with IMG players and the SEC having a heavy presence in the College Football Playoff.

There's still plenty of time for this one to play out, and the Ducks are also recruiting Sabb's teammate Daylen Everette, who placed Oregon in his top five last month.

