Is Dana Altman Primed to Land Another Transfer?

Since making two additions to the roster this off-season, it doesn't appear Dana Altman is finished just yet.

The Ducks could welcome another name to the team as soon as this week, as Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier has set a decision date to pick from finalists Arizona State, Illinois, Memphis and Oregon.

According to CBS basketball insider John Rothstein, a decision is expected on Thursday around 4 pm EST (1 pm PST).

Listed at 6'7", 220 pounds, Guerrier was second in scoring for the Orange last season averaging 13.7 points per game. Guerrier was a capable three-point shooter (31.1%), and was a force on the glass, leading the team in rebounding by a wide margin with 236 total rebounds. The next closest player was Alan Griffin, who had 163.

The Oregon target has another trait Dana Altman values--the ability to defend. He was second on the Orange in blocked shots with 32.

The forward's best offensive performance last season was against Buffalo, when he scored 27 points and hauled in 9 rebounds, adding a pair of threes.

Quincy Guerrier dunks against the Buffalo Bulls on December 19, 2020 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dana Altman has signed two players this offseason in JUCO All-American Rivaldo Soares and Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon, a former top-100 ESPN recruit. Guerrier had Oregon in his final three coming out of high school along with Illinois and Syracuse.

There is familiarity with the Ducks basketball program after taking an official visit during his recruiting process as a high school recruit.

The Montreal, Quebec, native would be a welcome addition to a roster that will have to overhaul much of its production from a season ago.

Should Guerrier commit to Oregon, he would be immediately eligible.

