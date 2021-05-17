Te-Hina Paopao Makes USA U19 World Cup Team

The Oregon guard was one of nine athletes named to the team.

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials.

She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.

Paopao, an All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman selection last season, was the only Pac-12 player named to the roster, while Arizona forward Lauren Ware was one of the five finalists. Paopao was 1 of 27 athletes who competed in the U19 World Cup Team trials from May 14-16 in Denver.

Paopao tweeted her reaction after securing a spot on the team:

The nine athletes named to the team are: Paopao, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, NC State guard Diamond Johnson, Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear, UConn commit Azzi Fudd, Notre Dame commit Sonia Citron, Stanford commit Lauren Betts, South Carolina commit Sania Feagin, and Louisville commit Payton Verhulst

The five finalists are Ware, Maryland wing Angel Reese, Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld, UConn commit Amari DeBerry, and Arkansas commit Jersey Wolfenbarger.

The nine players and five finalists will participate in Team USA’s training camp beginning on July 19. Once the final 12-woman roster is finalized, the team will compete in the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup from August 7-19 in Debrecen, Hungary.

The final roster will be named prior to the team’s departure for Hungary.

Paopao is the first Oregon player to be named to the USA U19 World Cup Team since Ruthy Hebard in 2017.

