Hot Clicks: Top Oregon Ducks Stories of the Week

Recapping the best from the past week in Oregon sports.

Football

Ty Thompson named Arizona Gatorade player of the year

Thompson continues to reel in accolades from a decorated high school career that saw him win back-to-back Arizona State titles. Now at Oregon, he's one of many talented underclassmen quarterbacks battling for the No. 2 spot behind Anthony Brown.

Oregon vs. Ohio State set for Big Noon Kickoff on Fox

The stage is set for the Ducks and Buckeyes to square off in one of the biggest non-conference games in the 2021 season. Mario Cristobal has his most talented roster since taking over as head coach in Eugene, while Ryan Day and the Buckeyes continue to reload and are prime for another run to the playoffs following an appearance in the 2020-2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Pac-12 Announces George Kliavkoff as new Pac-12 Commissioner

Larry Scott's days as the head of the conference are coming to a close. Will the MGM exec end up being the right guy for the job?

Candidates to break out for the Oregon defense in 2021

The Oregon defense didn't resemble their dominant form from 2019 last season. The team now welcomes back a fully healthy Justin Flowe and other elite youngsters that will look to fill holes left by NFL departures.

Candidates to break out for Oregon offense in 2021

The Ducks boast their deepest group of wide receivers in years while still awaiting the arrival of a third all-American at the high school level. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will have a ton of elite weapons to help him move the ball and put up points.

2022 Oregon Ducks NFL Draft Look Ahead: Defense

Kayon Thibodeaux is receiving legitimate buzz to be the first name called in next year's draft. Is the talent there for us to see some early departures that may surprise people?

Recruiting

BIG 12 Commit Planning Oregon Ducks Official Visit ($)

Hear the latest buzz on Oklahoma Adidas All-American running back commit Raleek Brown. What schools he's eyeing for officials visits and more.

Oregon Commit Gracen Halton Takes Home Honors at So Cal Recruiting Event

Halton is one of the top DL talents on all of the West Coast and should only see his stock continue to rise as more camps get rolling.

Elite JUCO Basketball Recruit Rivaldo Soares Commits to Oregon

The Ducks lost a majority of their production from last year's team during the offseason. It may be a bit unconventional, but Dana Altman has proven he can develop the best talent from the JUCO ranks into NBA Draft prospects.

Ducks add 2021 Specialist

You can never have too many kickers or punters. Oregon bolsters depth on special teams with a late take in the senior class.

Basketball (WBB lands two transfers in two days)

Georgia State Transfer Taylor Hosendove Commits to Oregon

The Ducks add an experienced player with strong all-around game that will help bolster the front court.

New Mexico Transfer Ahlise Hurst Commits to Oregon

Hurst brings professional experience abroad to Kelly Graves' team.

Angela Dugalic Transfers to UCLA

One of the players from Oregon's "Fab Five" is set to lace up in the blue and gold against the Ducks next year. This story, as well as what's next for the Ducks.

Pro Ducks

Deommodore Lenoir Already Impressing in 49ers' Rookie Minicamp

Lenoir arrives in the Bay Area with the support of one of the top defensive lines in the NFL. With a strong need at cornerback, the rookie could find himself carving out a nice role this season.

Sabrina Ionescu Hits ice cold Game-Winning Shot in Return From Injury

Ionescu looked nothing like someone who hadn't played a game in 10 months. It's clear the franchise has a vision to build around her after bringing in a ton of talent in the offseason.

Jevon Holland Working to 'absorb it all' in Dolphins Rookie Minicamp

Holland says he's excited to get to work in Miami and learn from one of the best defensive backs in the game in Xavien Howard. A recent roster move by the Dolphins that could help him carve out a starting role.

Golden State Warriors Re-sign Jordan Bell

Bell is back in the Bay Area with a great chance to succeed on a team that doesn't fixate on having traditional big men. Bell meshed well with the Warriors' brand of basketball the first time around and could provide solid minutes off the bench as Golden State eyes a potential matchup with the Lakers in the play-in tournament.

