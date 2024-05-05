Oregon Football Lands Peyton Woodyard: How Alabama Transfer Elevates Ducks Defense
Peyton Woodyard, a highly touted safety from the 2024 class, has announced his decision to transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Oregon Ducks football program, bolstering an impressive roster of recent additions.
Woodyard, a 4-star prospect and former Alabama commit, entered the transfer portal last week after the departure of legendary coach Nick Saban. Despite being a true freshman, Woodyard had already made a name for himself, earning a No. 115 overall player ranking and a No. 8 safety rating from 247Sports.
The Ducks, led by coach Dan Lanning, were quick to swoop in and secure Woodyard's commitment. With a "do not contact" tag on his portal entry, it was clear that Woodyard had already decided his next destination.
Woodyard's addition to the Oregon roster is a significant coup for the program. He joins an already talented and young safety room, headlined by Aaron Flowers, the No. 102 player, and No. 7 safety in the 2024 class. Flowers recently impressed at the annual spring game, and the pairing of the two is expected to be dynamic.
According to 247Sports, Woodyard's transfer will not affect Oregon's 2024 class score, which has already set a program record. If included, the Ducks' score would be 295.66, which is good for the No. 3 class in the nation behind Georgia and Alabama.
Woodyard's decision to join the Ducks is a testament to the program's growing reputation and appeal. With his talent and experience, he is expected to make an immediate impact on the field and help Oregon contend for a Pac-12 title.